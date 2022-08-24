Read full article on original website
Tony Torres
3d ago
very common agenda in elections season,this country if there is not a solid administration following the law and constitution,we are going down like a country
4
Stephanie Mitchell
3d ago
Not funny. I don't care how repulsive domeone is, you put their innocent family in danger...
8
trucker Rob 802
3d ago
With over 300 classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, has that information been copied and shared with other countries?
3
Ex-NYPD detective under fire for ‘devil’s advocate’ defence of Arkansas police filmed brutally beating man
A retired NYPD detective has come under fire for appearing to defend Arkansas police officers who were filmed violently slamming a man’s head onto pavement. The video, which went viral after its posting on Sunday, shows an officer from the Mulberry Police Department and two deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office pinning a man to the ground, punching and kneeing him repeatedly, and slamming his head into the concrete. All of the law enforcement personnel involved have since been suspended pending an investigation. On CNN, anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were discussing the images of the officers...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Black Alabama pastor says he was wrongfully arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers
A Black pastor in Alabama said he was wrongfully arrested and charged with a crime while watering his neighbor's flowers. Video of Michael Jennings' arrest May 22 was released by his lawyers this week, "clearing the way for legal action against the officers," they said in a news release. In...
Tucker Carlson Claims Former Cop Derek Chauvin Didn't Murder George Floyd
Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for killing Floyd as well as 21 years in prison for violating his civil rights.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator
Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
White Wisconsin Man Allegedly Beats Black Woman And Takes Her Phone After Confronting Her About Walking In An Alley
Steven Huss was arrested and charged with beating Natasha Fuller in Appleton, Wisconsin because Fuller started recording him. The post White Wisconsin Man Allegedly Beats Black Woman And Takes Her Phone After Confronting Her About Walking In An Alley appeared first on NewsOne.
Gunman killed in Ohio shoot-out after FBI office threat may have left farewell message on Trump’s social platform
A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” Lt Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.“They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm...
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Step-Mom Lies to Cops After Stealing Money from Stepson
Is it ever okay to take money from family members without permission?. As if blended families weren't difficult enough to navigate, matters can get even more complicated if there is deceitful and criminal behaviour happening within a home.
Woman Posted Chilling Facebook Message Before Alleged Murder-Suicide
A harrowing Facebook post may provide answers for why a woman fatally shot three members of her family, including her father, before turning the gun on herself Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes.Authorities have not released the identities or even a possible motive into the shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, except to confirm police responded to a residence in Rockaway Street shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.What authorities found at the residence were the bodies of a 66-year-old man and 34-year-old man. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett confirmed a 31-year-old woman shot both men—her...
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant Black woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight on Friday, Aug. 12, First Coast News reported.
Cop Pulls Gun On Pregnant Black Woman with 3 Children in The Car
A white Florida deputy has resigned after his recent actions caught by body cam. Ebony Washington was traveling with her three children on August 12th when she was flagged for speeding as she was doing 75mph in a 55mph zone.
Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets
A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
Cop Suspended After Calling Telemarketers the N-Word—Twice
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall
The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn't get answers.Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries on July 15 and died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, as she experienced a mental health crisis, a family attorney has said. Sparta is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Sharpton, noting reports Grier was having what...
ABC News
Rochester fire captain accused of forcing firefighters to attend racist party retires
A captain of the Rochester Fire Department who was accused of taking firefighters to a party filled with racist tropes has retired. Following an investigation by the City of Rochester, Capt. Jeffrey Krywy was forced to leave the department by the city, Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday, according to ABC News Rochester affiliate WHAM.
Local funeral homes refused to handle services for Uvalde gunman after elementary school shooting, county coroner says
The county coroner said the gunman's body was in a morgue for three weeks before an out-of-town funeral home offered to take the remains.
CBS News
