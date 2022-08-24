ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

Texas Plains Cotton: Rains Likely to Cause Regrowth Issues

For most of our fields, things are winding down rapidly. For late fields or the minority that are still lush and setting fruit, pest pressure still seems to be heating up. A long-awaited substantial rain for just about every acre finally came last weekend or the week before depending on your location.
TEXAS STATE
agfax.com

Iowa Corn: Should You Apply a Late Season Fungicide for Tar Spot?

I continue to receive tar spot reports from across Iowa. Given the moisture we have had the past couple of weeks and the growth stage of the crop, this is not surprising. Tar spot development is favored by leaf moisture. As the growing season progresses, tar spot inoculum likely increases,...
IOWA STATE
agfax.com

Indiana: Fall Armyworm Outbreaks Possible In Late-Planted, Fall Crops

In recent weeks, fall armyworm infestations have been decimating some soybean and forage crops in Kentucky. The University of Kentucky Extension Entomologists, recently reported large FAW moth captures. This likely occurred in southern Indiana counties as well, although we have no reports of this to cite. Like a very similar...
KENTUCKY STATE
agfax.com

Pennsylvania: Weed Seeds This Fall Means More Weeds Next Spring

Now is the time to think about controlling summer annual weeds prior to seed set in cropping situations where possible. Pre. venting seed production is important for driving down the weed seed bank and reducing the need for weed control inputs (i.e. herbicides). It is rather easy to prevent weed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
agfax.com

Illinois Field Reports: Plenty of Pests, Late Season Diseases

Nick Seiter, Field Crops Entomology Specialist, University of Illinois. I conducted a survey along the northwestern border of Illinois (roughly Quincy to Galena) for the potentially invasive soybean gall midge; we didn’t find it, and have never observed it in Illinois, so that’s good news. What I did...
ILLINOIS STATE
agfax.com

Texas: 4 Counties Designated Natural Disaster Areas to Drought

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
TEXAS STATE
agfax.com

Mississippi: Flash Floods Pose Hazards for Ag Commodity Production

Portions of central Mississippi and the lower Mississippi Delta saw more than 1 foot of rain between Aug. 21 and 25, and flash flooding will affect some agricultural commodities in these areas. Torrential downpours dropped 8-13 inches of rain in much of Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Kemper, Hinds and Newton counties,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pecans#Insect#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
agfax.com

Florida: Alachua County Designated Natural Disaster Area to Jan. Freeze

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
agfax.com

Ohio: Corn Still at Vegetative Stages, Will It Safely Make It to Maturity?

Early wet conditions caused significant delays in planting dates across the state. Additional issues such as poor crop establishment also led to replanting in some areas. A tour of Ohio’s corn crop during the first half of August found that some corn fields were still in vegetative stages. The...
OHIO STATE
agfax.com

Ohio Soybeans: Conditions Ripe for Disease, What to Watch For

In early August we recommended to start scouting fields for soybean diseases. At that time (two weeks ago), disease incidence across Ohio was very low to moderate. Conducive environmental conditions, however, are turning things around and more fields are developing disease symptoms. Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) We are finding fields...
OHIO STATE
agfax.com

Illinois: Projected Wheat Double-Crop Soybean Profitability in 2023

By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, Nick Paulson, Jim Baltz, Jonathan Coppess, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. In the August version of the 2023 Illinois Crop Budgets, wheat plus double-crop soybean is projected to be much more profitable than stand-alone corn and stand-alone soybeans in southern Illinois. Wheat-double-crop-soybeans has a much smaller advantage in central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy