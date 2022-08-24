Read full article on original website
Related
agfax.com
Texas Plains Cotton: Rains Likely to Cause Regrowth Issues
For most of our fields, things are winding down rapidly. For late fields or the minority that are still lush and setting fruit, pest pressure still seems to be heating up. A long-awaited substantial rain for just about every acre finally came last weekend or the week before depending on your location.
agfax.com
Iowa Corn: Should You Apply a Late Season Fungicide for Tar Spot?
I continue to receive tar spot reports from across Iowa. Given the moisture we have had the past couple of weeks and the growth stage of the crop, this is not surprising. Tar spot development is favored by leaf moisture. As the growing season progresses, tar spot inoculum likely increases,...
agfax.com
Indiana: Fall Armyworm Outbreaks Possible In Late-Planted, Fall Crops
In recent weeks, fall armyworm infestations have been decimating some soybean and forage crops in Kentucky. The University of Kentucky Extension Entomologists, recently reported large FAW moth captures. This likely occurred in southern Indiana counties as well, although we have no reports of this to cite. Like a very similar...
agfax.com
Pennsylvania: Weed Seeds This Fall Means More Weeds Next Spring
Now is the time to think about controlling summer annual weeds prior to seed set in cropping situations where possible. Pre. venting seed production is important for driving down the weed seed bank and reducing the need for weed control inputs (i.e. herbicides). It is rather easy to prevent weed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agfax.com
Illinois Field Reports: Plenty of Pests, Late Season Diseases
Nick Seiter, Field Crops Entomology Specialist, University of Illinois. I conducted a survey along the northwestern border of Illinois (roughly Quincy to Galena) for the potentially invasive soybean gall midge; we didn’t find it, and have never observed it in Illinois, so that’s good news. What I did...
agfax.com
Texas: 4 Counties Designated Natural Disaster Areas to Drought
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
agfax.com
Minnesota: Irrigation Management Tool Update – Protecting Privacy While Providing Real-Time Modeling
Running an irrigated farm is hard business, requiring daily management of sprinklers, pivots, and drip lines to deliver optimal amounts of water to a growing crop. The Irrigation Management Assistant has been helping growers know how much water to apply since 2016 in the Central Sand Plains of Minnesota. Now,...
agfax.com
Mississippi: Flash Floods Pose Hazards for Ag Commodity Production
Portions of central Mississippi and the lower Mississippi Delta saw more than 1 foot of rain between Aug. 21 and 25, and flash flooding will affect some agricultural commodities in these areas. Torrential downpours dropped 8-13 inches of rain in much of Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Kemper, Hinds and Newton counties,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
agfax.com
Florida: Alachua County Designated Natural Disaster Area to Jan. Freeze
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
agfax.com
Ohio: Corn Still at Vegetative Stages, Will It Safely Make It to Maturity?
Early wet conditions caused significant delays in planting dates across the state. Additional issues such as poor crop establishment also led to replanting in some areas. A tour of Ohio’s corn crop during the first half of August found that some corn fields were still in vegetative stages. The...
agfax.com
Ohio Soybeans: Conditions Ripe for Disease, What to Watch For
In early August we recommended to start scouting fields for soybean diseases. At that time (two weeks ago), disease incidence across Ohio was very low to moderate. Conducive environmental conditions, however, are turning things around and more fields are developing disease symptoms. Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) We are finding fields...
agfax.com
Illinois: Projected Wheat Double-Crop Soybean Profitability in 2023
By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, Nick Paulson, Jim Baltz, Jonathan Coppess, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. In the August version of the 2023 Illinois Crop Budgets, wheat plus double-crop soybean is projected to be much more profitable than stand-alone corn and stand-alone soybeans in southern Illinois. Wheat-double-crop-soybeans has a much smaller advantage in central Illinois.
Comments / 0