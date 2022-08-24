Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Interview with Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator Kathleen Lodl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of the many crucial programs the State Fair facilitates every year is the 4-H programs and exhibits. Kathleen Lodl, the Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator, sat down with NTV's Steve White and explained what you can expect at the State Fair this year and how 4-H programs provide kids with skills they can use for a lifetime.
foxnebraska.com
What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
foxnebraska.com
Interview with Steve Larson of Larson Metal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — He's the man who literally puts a roof over our head at the Nebraska State Fair. Steve Larson of Larson Metal tells us more about the services they provide.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair hosts thousands of school kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
foxnebraska.com
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
Comments / 0