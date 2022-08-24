ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Interview with Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator Kathleen Lodl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of the many crucial programs the State Fair facilitates every year is the 4-H programs and exhibits. Kathleen Lodl, the Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator, sat down with NTV's Steve White and explained what you can expect at the State Fair this year and how 4-H programs provide kids with skills they can use for a lifetime.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

State Fair hosts thousands of school kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NE
City
Saint Paul, NE
Saint Paul, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
foxnebraska.com

Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy