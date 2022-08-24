Broncos to host military members at training camp Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — 100 local military members will train like the Broncos on Thursday at “ USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

During this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Broncos training camp, local military will compete in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including: the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge.

This marks the eighth year that USAA and the Broncos have hosted “ USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

Invited military will also be able to watch the Broncos practice from a VIP viewing location.

The event will take place following Broncos team practice at UC Health Training Center, 13403 Broncos Parkway, Englewood, CO 80112. The Broncos will practice from 11:35 a.m. – 1:25 p.m.

“ USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp ” starts at 1:45 p.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

USAA holds the designation of Official Salute to Service Partner of the Denver Broncos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.