ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos to host military members at training camp Thursday

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181ltm_0hU4ebro00

COLORADO SPRINGS — 100 local military members will train like the Broncos on Thursday at “ USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

During this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Broncos training camp, local military will compete in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including: the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge.

This marks the eighth year that USAA and the Broncos have hosted “ USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

Invited military will also be able to watch the Broncos practice from a VIP viewing location.

The event will take place following Broncos team practice at UC Health Training Center, 13403 Broncos Parkway, Englewood, CO 80112. The Broncos will practice from 11:35 a.m. – 1:25 p.m.

USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp ” starts at 1:45 p.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

USAA holds the designation of Official Salute to Service Partner of the Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Woman killed by car in driveway identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police arrest woman for attempted murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday morning for attempted murder. At 11:35 a.m., the Pueblo police were called near the corner of Dillon Drive and Falcon Way for a reported shooting. Investigations revealed that the suspect, 31-year-old Loren Casados, fired a shotgun at the victim. Police reports state the victim […]
PUEBLO, CO
Yardbarker

'Explosive' and 'violent': Randy Gregory proving Broncos' gamble worth risk

The Broncos gambled on defensive end Randy Gregory, signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract in March. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said he is worth the risk. “[Gregory] is what we thought he would be,” Evero said in a news conference Thursday. “He’s an explosive athlete [who's] going...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Englewood, CO
Sports
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Englewood, CO
Government
Aspen Daily News

With heavy hearts, Aspen High football starts the season

Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said. The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.
ASPEN, CO
KXRM

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Boot Camp#American Football#Usaa#Qb#Uc Health Training Center#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect sought in attempted murder near Powers and Dublin

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in a road rage and attempted murder incident. According to CSPD, between 2:50 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded to a road rage incident near Powers Boulevard and Dublin […]
KXRM

Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing 12-year-old girls found

UPDATE: CSPD has located the two missing 12-year-old girls. Police say they were found early morning and are safe. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating two missing 12-year-old girls. CSPD says the two children were last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr. Police describe one […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Man robbed at gunpoint and vehicle stolen, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday. At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Driver dies in wrong-way crash on I-25 & Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver has died after a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 near Woodman Road, early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). On August 28 shortly before 1:50 a.m., first responders were notified of a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on I-25. The vehicle was reported to be driving […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Browning’s fumble return TD helps Broncos beat Vikings 23-13

DENVER (AP) — Baron Browning’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown highlighted the Denver Broncos’ 23-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings. Browning’s scoop-and-score came after McTelvin Agim sacked Sean Mannion for a 10-yard loss late in the first half. Both teams rested their starters in the third and final preseason game. Neither Russell Wilson […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball pulls out of partnership with pro-life organizations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Up until Friday morning, Family Night after the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball game Friday night was a go. The independent baseball team of the Pioneer League told FOX21 the performance by Matt Hammitt would hinder their mission to provide fun family entertainment while Save the Storks, said they were left confused, adding […]
BASEBALL
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy