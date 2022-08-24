ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City Press

Full speed ahead for the Tuckasegee Train Excursion

The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October. According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
DILLSBORO, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project

Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts

I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Not in favor of road widening

The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
POLK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Meters#Free Parking#Parking Lots
WSPA 7News

Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?

This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBIR

GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
GREENEVILLE, TN
tribpapers.com

This Sunday Free Symphony in the Park

Asheville – Pack Square Park, downtown Asheville. Sunday, August 28, 7:00 pm. With Darko Butorac conducting the Asheville Symphony, come enjoy this outdoor concert. featuring tunes from beloved classical, pops, and movie music including Pirates of the Caribbean; Rossini’s William Tell Overture; the Sound of Music; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; Indiana Jones; and more. This free general admission event in the heart of Downtown Asheville brings live orchestral music to the entire community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Greenville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M

PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
PENDLETON, SC
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC

