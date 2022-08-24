Read full article on original website
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
Johnson City Press
Full speed ahead for the Tuckasegee Train Excursion
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October. According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project
Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Not in favor of road widening
The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves Annexation for Drayton Apartment Development Property
In a short meeting, Spartanuburg City Council recently gave final approval to an annexation property at 225 Milliken Street, home to a new 297-unit apartment development called “The Lively,” currently under construction. The annexation received approval on first reading at Council’s meeting on August 8. Located near...
Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
WYFF4.com
Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
FOX Carolina
Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
my40.tv
New website measures E. coli in real-time at Pearson Bridge on French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new online safety tool for river enthusiasts in the Asheville area. It tracks E. coli in the French Broad River in real-time. At the Person River Bridge over the French Broad River, there is a new monitor system tracking water quality. A...
tribpapers.com
This Sunday Free Symphony in the Park
Asheville – Pack Square Park, downtown Asheville. Sunday, August 28, 7:00 pm. With Darko Butorac conducting the Asheville Symphony, come enjoy this outdoor concert. featuring tunes from beloved classical, pops, and movie music including Pirates of the Caribbean; Rossini’s William Tell Overture; the Sound of Music; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; Indiana Jones; and more. This free general admission event in the heart of Downtown Asheville brings live orchestral music to the entire community.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Greenville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
The Post and Courier
Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
