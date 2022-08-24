ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Cape Gazette

Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools

Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
nassauobserver.com

A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers

About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
SEAFORD, DE
wjbr.com

Free Meals For Dover Students

Back to School is here and there is a new program being implemented. The program will help students who may be food insecure. As the new school year gets underway, the focus turns to the students and their well-being. A local woman is helping to provide free meals for Dover students.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one

SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade

Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

State trains districts on reuniting families after school crisis

Teachers, firemen, custodians, bus drivers and parents decked out in neon-colored vests filled the first floor hallway at Dover High School Wednesday. They were there to listen to and participate in a program focused on how to help families find each other after a school emergency. The training describes how to create a team in which each member has a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Lancaster Farming

Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts

Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at.  So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary.  “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach

Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval

With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
DOVER, DE

