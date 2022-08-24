Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
wjbr.com
Free Meals For Dover Students
Back to School is here and there is a new program being implemented. The program will help students who may be food insecure. As the new school year gets underway, the focus turns to the students and their well-being. A local woman is helping to provide free meals for Dover students.
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
WMDT.com
First day of school in Seaford sees new safety protocol for parent drop-off
SEAFORD, Del. – Thursday marked the first day of school for Seaford School District students, and also the first day of a new drop-off protocol for parents looking to enter and exit the building. The school is keeping its system of only pre-approved adults on a set list being...
WMDT.com
Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one
SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage
School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
State trains districts on reuniting families after school crisis
Teachers, firemen, custodians, bus drivers and parents decked out in neon-colored vests filled the first floor hallway at Dover High School Wednesday. They were there to listen to and participate in a program focused on how to help families find each other after a school emergency. The training describes how to create a team in which each member has a ... Read More
Delaware teacher beats COVID-19 after year long fight, heads back to classroom
Bri Iacona's case was so severe that she spent 97 days on ECMO, an extreme form of life support that allows the sickest COVID patients a chance at survival. That was followed by heart surgery to clear a blood clot and a double lung transplant.
WMDT.com
SU Class of 2026 moves in as most diverse group of first-year students since 1925
SALISBURY, Md.-Packed cars and new faces, that’s some of what you’d see if you stepped onto Salisbury University’s campus early Thursday morning. “I’m most excited about meeting new people, settling in to a new place for me that I can really like comfortable and happy at,” Ethan Miller, SU incoming freshman, said.
starpublications.online
Seaford resident Allison Dayton competes in Miss Delaware contest, interns in Kenya
When on summer break from college, one could imagine trips to the beach, lounging by a pool, relaxing. For one Seaford resident, her summer vacation was filled with many different adventures, from the glamour of the Miss Delaware contest to visiting a remote sector of Kenya. Allison Dayton’s exciting summer...
Lancaster Farming
Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts
Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at. So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary. “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
WMDT.com
“We are just having a ball:” 81st National Folk Festival returns to downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- This weekend, the 81st National Folk Fest made its return to downtown Salisbury. It’s the fourth year the city as hosted the free event that celebrates the arts from across the U.S. “You see people smiling and having a great time and that just makes my day....
