CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a shooting in broad daylight in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. The two were shot in the 8300 block of South Paxton Ave. around 3:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back, torso and pelvis and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Another man, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. He was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. No other information was immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO