Read full article on original website
Jimmy Jam
3d ago
when I was younger I seen 4 guys force a woman into a car. I was a kid and I think she mentioned one of there name. till this day I wonder what happened to that poor woman. Ladies, keep your head on a swivel and gouge eyes if u have to. no telling what these demons will do to you.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Man fatally shot in neck on West Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
Man stabbed during robbery at CTA Red Line station in Loop
A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop. He was approached by four people. One of the suspects stabbed the man multiple times in the right side of the torso as his property was taken from him.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
wufe967.com
Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police
Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bicyclist fatally struck on Chicago's Near South Side; driver cited for running stop sign, CPD says
The driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, as well as driving on an expired license with no insurance, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
fox32chicago.com
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
fox32chicago.com
Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in neck in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Chicago police say the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two killed in South Chicago shooting, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a shooting in broad daylight in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. The two were shot in the 8300 block of South Paxton Ave. around 3:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back, torso and pelvis and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Another man, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. He was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. No other information was immediately available.
Man charged with 1st degree murder for River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile
A 25-year-old man is charged with murder for a fatal stabbing in River North after a road rage argument, not far from the Mag Mile, Tuesday night.
msn.com
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park restaurant through window, among 4 fatally wounded in overnight violence
A 50-year-old man fatally wounded through a window at a restaurant Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood was among four people killed overnight in shootings, Chicago police said. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when a gunman...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during argument: police
CHICAGO - Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop. The...
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
Comments / 3