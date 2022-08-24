ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jimmy Jam
3d ago

when I was younger I seen 4 guys force a woman into a car. I was a kid and I think she mentioned one of there name. till this day I wonder what happened to that poor woman. Ladies, keep your head on a swivel and gouge eyes if u have to. no telling what these demons will do to you.

WGN News

Man fatally shot in neck on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
wufe967.com

Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed in South Chicago shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a shooting in broad daylight in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. The two were shot in the 8300 block of South Paxton Ave. around 3:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back, torso and pelvis and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Another man, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. He was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. No other information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during argument: police

CHICAGO - Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
CHICAGO, IL

