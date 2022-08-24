Hempfield 49 Greensburg Salem 3 (HA 1-0; GS 0-1) WATCH BROADCAST. The Spartans (1-0) scored touchdowns on all seven of their possessions, including three TD runs by Gino Caesar and three TD passes by Jake Phillips, to dominate host Greensburg Salem 49-3 in a game that was called at halftime because of lightning. Caesar opened the scoring just 1:20 into the first quarter, as he capped a four-play drive with a 6-yard run. Greensburg Salem’s Rashad Canady appeared to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but a pair of Greensburg Salem (0-1) penalties negated the play. Instead, a Golden Lions’ punt led to another scoring drive capped off by Caesar on a 9-yard surge, and he added his third TD later in the quarter on a run spanning 10 yards. Phillips then established his presence, as the Hempfield QB connected with Daniel Katonka on a pair of touchdown passes, and later, hooked up with Keiran Lippman on a long TD strike. Additionally, Phillips produced a stellar 61-yard scamper to paydirt. Greensburg Salem’s only points came courtesy of a 25-yard field goal by Daishaun Alexander in the first quarter.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO