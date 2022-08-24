Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN Football Player of The Week 2022: Week Zero
At Penn-Trafford, they love their green and gold. Last season, Carter Green helped lead the Warriors to the school’s first WPIAL and PIAA football championships with 1,265 yards passing and 1,155 yards rushing. After Green graduated in the spring, P-T coach John Ruane decided to stay Greene and moved...
AK Valley football notebook: Running game powers Burrell to opening win
Physical play on both sides of the ball is the calling card for Shawn Liotta-coached teams, and he said he was pleased with what he saw on film from Burrell’s 31-10 victory at Jeannette on Friday. Before the season, Liotta said the Bucs would rely a lot on a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums
While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park travels to Mt. Lebanon; USC visits North Hills
After two weeks of training camp, scrimmages and Week Zero contests, the 2022 scholastic football season officially opens Sept. 2. And the schedule features a few interesting match-ups. The South Hills game of the week is Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon. “We are excited to continue our neighborhood rivalry with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Zero
Hempfield 49 Greensburg Salem 3 (HA 1-0; GS 0-1) WATCH BROADCAST. The Spartans (1-0) scored touchdowns on all seven of their possessions, including three TD runs by Gino Caesar and three TD passes by Jake Phillips, to dominate host Greensburg Salem 49-3 in a game that was called at halftime because of lightning. Caesar opened the scoring just 1:20 into the first quarter, as he capped a four-play drive with a 6-yard run. Greensburg Salem’s Rashad Canady appeared to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but a pair of Greensburg Salem (0-1) penalties negated the play. Instead, a Golden Lions’ punt led to another scoring drive capped off by Caesar on a 9-yard surge, and he added his third TD later in the quarter on a run spanning 10 yards. Phillips then established his presence, as the Hempfield QB connected with Daniel Katonka on a pair of touchdown passes, and later, hooked up with Keiran Lippman on a long TD strike. Additionally, Phillips produced a stellar 61-yard scamper to paydirt. Greensburg Salem’s only points came courtesy of a 25-yard field goal by Daishaun Alexander in the first quarter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area, Norwin volleyball teams ready to play outdoors again
The Kiski Area and Norwin girls volleyball teams kick off their seasons Monday evening, and for the second year in a row, the rivals will take their nonsection matchup outside. The Cavaliers and Knights expect a big crowd and good weather for the Pack the Park Volleyball Classic, an event...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seneca Valley hangs on as late field-goal attempt by Penn Hills is off target
A back-and-forth game between the Class 5A Penn Hills and 6A Seneca Valley came down to the final play as Penn Hills kicker Owen Williams missed a 34-yard field goal to allow the Raiders to hang onto a 17-15 victory in Week Zero. “It was an ugly win, but it...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dashawn Carter boosts South Allegheny past Yough
South Allegheny’s first drive of the new season didn’t exactly provide ideal results. The Gladiators converted a 25-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage before committing four penalties and eventually punting on a fourth-and-46 deep in their own territory. “We had a good gain right there and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton
Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
Hempfield rolls past Greensburg Salem in game shortened by lightning
The only thing that slowed down the Hempfield football team’s offense Friday was a lightning delay at the end of the first half. Play was stopped with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first half because of lightning in the area. The game was called at 9:15 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apollo-Ridge fends off rival Leechburg in opener
After a two-year hiatus, the Leechburg and Apollo-Ridge football teams renewed their neighboring rivalry Friday night for a Week Zero clash at Owens Field. The Vikings, who collected 530 yards of offense, earned bragging rights in the latest matchup against the Blue Devils. Apollo-Ridge held off a late Leechburg charge for a 34-28 victory.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe dominates Derry in football opener
Neighboring rivals Latrobe and Derry had a lot in common heading into their season-opening matchup. Both have new coaches — Ron Prady at Latrobe, Mike Arone at Derry. Both are stepping down to new classifications — Latrobe to Class 4A, Derry to 2A. Both have switched to odd-man...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines
A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette
Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida State too much for Duquesne in season opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards, and Florida State dominated Duquesne, 47-7, in a lightning-delayed game Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. Ward (14 carries, 127 yards),...
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
Comments / 0