Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-Rowan County deputy charged from excessive force in 2021 arrest
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man fired by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office for using excessive force in a 2021 arrest is now facing assault charges stemming from the original incident. He turned himself into jail on Friday. The Salisbury Post first reported in January 2022 that 27-year-old Tyler...
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Knives, weed, beer found during search of North Carolina high school
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies: Man shot and killed during Lancaster Motor Speedway race, suspect in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Lancaster Motor Speedway that left one person dead Saturday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting during the last event of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race,...
WBTV
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. “It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.
3 captured in connection with carjacking in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, authorities said. It all started just after 2 p.m. The driver, Teresa Griffin, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she was startled when her car was taken as she was headed to get a bite to eat.
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Police searching for missing 82-year-old Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 82-year-old man. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to police. Allison is described...
Families plea for change after losing loved ones to repeat offenders
CHARLOTTE — Something seen far too often is repeat offenders out on bond who are then accused of murder. Earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Jcarta Sanders, 25, was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte. Prosecutors said a car was shot seven times Tuesday afternoon and one bullet hit Sanders in the head, killing him as he sat in the driver’s seat.
Charges filed against fired Rowan County deputy accused of beating suspect
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Criminal charges have been filed against a former Rowan County deputy who was fired last year after allegedly beating a chase suspect. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 9 that Tyler Luby is facing two counts of simple assault and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rock Hill police search for suspect who stole a truck after deadly shooting, officials say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department said officers are searching for a 30-year-old suspect in a stolen truck after a homicide that happened Saturday night. A man was shot and killed and a woman was injured in the shooting that happened around 8:40 p.m. near a home on Deas Street, off Cherry Road.
THC edible package found in backpack during search at Lancaster High School
LANCASTER, S.C. — A little over a year after marijuana-infused edibles were found at a Lancaster County school, the district is again warning parents to keep an eye out for edibles after a recent search turned up a new package with even more THC than last time. According to...
New Lancaster police chief discusses strategy to help end gun violence
LANCASTER, S.C. — After searching more than a year and a half, the city of Lancaster has a new police chief. On Thursday, Chief Donald Roper spoke for the first time at a news conference and discussed his plans to help end gun violence. “These types of issues are...
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
Charlotte HOA denies homeowner installation of solar panels several times despite recent NC Supreme Court ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Abbott wanted to install 23 solar panels on his home, which could have resulted in an 80 and 90% offset of power use. In February, he sent an application to his homeowner's association. Abbott said, "All I'm trying to do is save a little money...
CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
Don’t Call The Cops! Denver School Shows Students Video Advising Against Reporting Racist Hate Crimes
Students at Denver South High School were shown a video instructing them not to call the police to report a racist hate crime. The post Don’t Call The Cops! Denver School Shows Students Video Advising Against Reporting Racist Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0