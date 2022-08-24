Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Teacher shortage felt in Boone County as staffing issues cause school closure
VAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia's teacher shortage was being felt Friday in Boone County, where an elementary school had to close due to limited staffing coupled with a COVID-19 outbreak. Ten teachers were out with COVID-19, causing staffing issues at Van Elementary, but the lack of substitute teachers...
wchstv.com
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
wchstv.com
River Alley offers fun to spare for bowlers in Kanawha County
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A remodeled bowling alley promises plenty of fun to spare for bowlers in Kanawha County. River Alley, formerly Venture Lanes, reopened its doors Saturday in St. Albans following extensive renovation efforts. The facility boasts 32 lanes, dining and a sports bar. “For our community,...
wchstv.com
National Guard arrives in Fayette County to assist with flood relief efforts
SMITHERS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County is still struggling to cleanup from the mid-August flooding from Smithers to Gauley Bridge. Flood victims are getting help now from the National Guard and church volunteers from as far away as Alabama. The National Guard’s arrival in Fayette County has put a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
wchstv.com
Poca High School agriculture program gets new greenhouse
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Poca High School is going on year two of its agriculture program. The program and the Future Farmers of America club have something for everyone. Lainey Smith, who teaches the program, said that there are so many different aspects students can focus on. "We have...
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Winfield High School
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ kicks off the high school football season with a pep rally at Winfield High School. Winfield hosts Hurricane High School Friday, August 26 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
wchstv.com
Nitro High School engineering program soaring students into success
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nitro High School is working to make sure students have the opportunity to work on real world projects in its engineering program. Darrion Guthrie, a sophomore at Nitro, explained the engineering program is one of his favorite classes at school. "This is actually one of...
wchstv.com
Sunday marks 10 years since two West Virginia troopers died in line of duty
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary is marked in West Virginia on Sunday – 10 years since two West Virginia state troopers were killed in the line of duty in Clay County. On Aug. 28, 2012, Trooper Eric Workman and Cpl. Marshall Bailey were shot and...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
WDTV
Precautionary lockdown for two Nicholas County schools lifted
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Nicholas County Board of Education says the lockdown has been lifted. Two schools in Nicholas County are under a precautionary lockdown. Summersville Middle School and Zela Elementary are under the lockdown until law enforcement can investigate a post made on social media. The Nicholas County...
Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city. With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said. Nearly 4 inches of rain fell last week in the Charleston area. Flooding in parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties prompted Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency. Five of the 10 rainiest summers in Charleston have occurred this century. The others happened in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2018, the weather service said. The post Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall appeared first on The Hinton News.
wchstv.com
Curbside tax collection service to be offered next week in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A curbside tax collection service will be available in Kanawha County next week, the sheriff’s office said. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division will offer a curbside collection service beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting, according to a news release.
wchsnetwork.com
Abduction arrest in Kanawha County
A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son. Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert. It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The...
wchstv.com
Storms may delay a few football games/events this evening
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a few pleasantly warm but dry days across our area an approaching cold front has combined with a more humid airmass on this Friday to develop a line of showers and thunderstorms along and west of the Ohio River. This line is dropping to...
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
wchstv.com
'This community is sick of it,' Charleston mayor says after West Side shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston’s mayor expressed frustration after two shootings on the West Side on Friday, saying she, the community and police are “sick of it” and the same people being arrested repeatedly. “The shootings that happened today — this community is sick of it,”...
