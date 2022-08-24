ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Update: CISD police arrested a man after lockdown and shelter-in-place protocols

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2740a2_0hU4cY6500

UPDATE : From Canutillo ISD Communications’ office:

Earlier today, a report of a potential threat of violence to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus forced the lockdown of Northwest Early College High School and Canutillo High School. All other CISD schools were placed on safety protocols as a precaution.

Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police identified the source of the threat and placed the subject under arrest. It was determined that students and staff were never in any imminent danger. The subject was turned over to EPCC Police, the lead investigating force.

CISD continues to make safety and security a priority and has developed protocols that effectively help prevent and cope with incidents of real and perceived danger.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Northwest Early College High School was placed on locked down and Canutillo High School followed as a precaution, after reports of a threat at El Paso Community College.

According to Gustavo Reveles, Director of Communications for the Canutillo Independent School District, CISD Canutillo ISD is working in coordination with EPPD and EPCC Police to ensure security of their campuses in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhGwa_0hU4cY6500

The rest of CISD campuses are exercising the secure protocol with limited access.

Northwest Early College, Canutillo High School on lockdown after threat at EPCC.

EL PASO, TX
