ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Teachers, school staff get free coffee at Wake Up Call on Sept. 1

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Wake Up Call is starting off the school year by thanking teachers and school workers by offering free drinks on Thursday, Sep.1. Teachers and staff of schools can stop by any of the 12 Wake Up Call coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual promotion. All staff needs to bring their IDs to receive a free drink of their choice.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
q13fox.com

Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews continue to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane. Officials said Saturday the Palisades Fire was held to 41. 5 acres with no structures lost. The fire started Friday afternoon just west of downtown Spokane, near Palisades Park. According to Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates

SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#K12#The School Board#Cdc#Krem On Social Media#The Channel Store#Fire Tv
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community

SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum

CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
CHENEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy