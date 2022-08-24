Read full article on original website
Local parents express mixed reviews on Spokane Public Schools’ late-start Monday change
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the new school year approaches, a new change in students’ schedules is in the works. Spokane Public Schools proposed starting an hour later on Mondays. “Beginning of September 12th, students will start an hour later,” said Sandra Jarrard, Executive Director of Communications at SPS.
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
Spokane council member Cathcart preparing letter to Department of Commerce regarding Trent homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart is preparing to send a letter to Secretary Lisa Brown of the Washington State Department of Commerce regarding the siting of homeless services in West Spokane. The draft letter was found in the City's public safety and community health agendas for...
Teachers, school staff get free coffee at Wake Up Call on Sept. 1
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Wake Up Call is starting off the school year by thanking teachers and school workers by offering free drinks on Thursday, Sep.1. Teachers and staff of schools can stop by any of the 12 Wake Up Call coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual promotion. All staff needs to bring their IDs to receive a free drink of their choice.
Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews continue to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane. Officials said Saturday the Palisades Fire was held to 41. 5 acres with no structures lost. The fire started Friday afternoon just west of downtown Spokane, near Palisades Park. According to Spokane...
Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates
SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Coeur d'Alene School District lunch prices to go up in the 2022-2023 school year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After a two-year hiatus from having to pay for school meals, parents in the Coeur d’Alene School District will be paying higher prices for their kids to eat breakfast and lunch at school, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The school board...
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community
SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
PHOTOS: Construction on new Denny Yasuhara Middle School is almost done
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is opening its doors at two new middle schools very soon. One of those schools is Yasuhara Middle School. The school in northeast Spokane has gone through months of construction, preparing to welcome 750 students to their hallways. The construction started in the...
Do you agree with the Spokane School Board’s implementation of late start Mondays?
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane School Board will vote Wednesday night to implement late start Mondays. The board has signaled it will approve the proposal, which will delay student start times by one hour every Monday. This time is intended to allow teachers to work with colleagues around student learning and supports.
New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum
CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
