Learn more about TTU Director of the School of Art, Craft & Design Kim Winkle. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Kim Winkle, Director of the School of Art, Craft & Design at Tennessee Tech University, and the Appalachian Center for Craft. They discuss her background in art, how she was introduced to woodworking, her summer of teaching workshops across the country, the commissioned projects that she’s involved in, as well as whether she prefers instructing or working on her own projects, and who some of her favorite artists are.

