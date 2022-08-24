ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

newstalk941.com

This Week Putnam Commission Orientation, Sparta Work Session

This week in the Upper Cumberland nine Putnam County Commissioners will officially enter office. They will be sworn in Monday followed by an orientation led by Mayor Randy Porter. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The new Cookeville Mayor and City Council will have a work session Tuesday. Officials will...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville City Council Votes To Retain City Manager

The Crossville City Council voted 3-2 against the termination of City Manager Greg Wood Friday. Wood’s suspension was also lifted in a separate vote during the same meeting. The council voted 3-2 in favor of Wood resuming work as soon as possible. The matter was discussed in a special...
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland And Putnam Mayors Speak At CTAS Orientation Program

Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster was one of five mayors that spoke on a panel at the CTAS COOP that concluded this week. Every four years, the orientation program prepares newly elected officials for county government roles. Foster said he discussed purchasing and laws that offices must follow. “When you...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Planning Commission To Study Regulations On Accessory Buildings

The Algood Planning Commission approved further study into setting restrictions for accessory buildings Thursday night. UCDD Staff Planner Tommy Lee said city officials have received complaints from residents about garages being larger than homes. “We in Algood have location restrictions on accessory structures, but we do not have any requirements...
ALGOOD, TN
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Board Of Trustees Elects New Leadership

Leadership changes made on Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. The Board met Thursday night and voted on new officers and executive committee members. Former Vice-Chair Dr. Ernest Buchanan will now serve as the board’s Chair, with Board Member Cheryl Sandlin acting as his Vice-Chair. Kevin Carter will serve as the board’s Immediate Past Chairman.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Noise Ordinance Fails In Fentress County Commission Vote

A motion to create a plan for a noise ordinance in Fentress County failed during voting at the County Commission’s recessed meeting Thursday night. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the discussion was brought up after several recent events at the Catoosa Event Center drew community concerns. With one commissioner absent and a need for a two-thirds majority, the vote failed 5-4.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Contractor Seeking Extension On DeKalb/Warren TDOT Bridge Project

A DeKalb and Warren County TDOT paving and bridge project has surpassed its completion date. Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the project was scheduled for completion last week. Bradley said the contractor has submitted a time impact analysis to extend the contract. “The upcoming work on this project they’re...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County Health Department

Ben visits with Lisa Bumbalough, Director of the Putnam County Health Department. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers meets with down with Putnam County Health Director Lisa Bumbalough. After a quick introduction Lisa talks about how the health department is funded, what services are provided to the public, the amount of people the department sees on a daily basis.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
#Medical Services#Land Use#General Health#City Council Orientation#Employee Health Insurance
newstalk941.com

The Scene: TTU Director Of The School Of Art, Craft & Design

Learn more about TTU Director of the School of Art, Craft & Design Kim Winkle. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Kim Winkle, Director of the School of Art, Craft & Design at Tennessee Tech University, and the Appalachian Center for Craft. They discuss her background in art, how she was introduced to woodworking, her summer of teaching workshops across the country, the commissioned projects that she’s involved in, as well as whether she prefers instructing or working on her own projects, and who some of her favorite artists are.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Double Springs UD Accepting Bids For Master Meter Project

Double Springs Utility District accepting bids for a master meter project to supply the Crossroads housing development. Board President Lynn McHenry said the utility district is working with Baxter on the project so sewer and water services can remain under the city. “It’s hard to supply sewer and water separately,...
BAXTER, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Public Works Department Has Two New Garbage Trucks In Service

Cookeville Public Works making good use out of its two new garbage trucks. Director Blake Mayo said the department was very fortunate to be able to get the trucks easily after requesting them in February. Two other city departments have had to go through two contracts to try and obtain new vehicles due to supply chain issues.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Monterey Committee Identifies Roads In Need Of Paving

The Monterey Street Committee identified seven to eight roads in need of paving Thursday. The committee was unable to vote on official business since a quorum was not met. Committee Chair Coonie Foster still presented a list of roads for the city to target. “Most of these right here really...
MONTEREY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee

(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

DeKalb West School Welcomes New Assistant Principal

DeKalb West School welcomes Seth Willoughby as its new Assistant Principal. Willoughby previously served as a biology teacher at DeKalb County High School for the past seven years. He said for the last year he’s taken part in a program with Tennessee State University for aspiring assistant principals. “The...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Former White Co Chief Deputy Clerk Indicted For Theft Over $10,000

Former White County Chief Deputy Clerk Laura Gardner has been indicted for theft and violating the Computer Act according to a State Comptroller’s report released Thursday. An investigation of the Clerk’s Office records spanning from 2012 to 2019 found that Gardner stole over $12,000. Director of Communications John Dunn said both the former and current clerks failed to provide adequate oversight over the employee.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks

(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

New State Law Could Increase The Number Of 3rd Grade Retentions

A new state law in effect this school year could cause more third graders to be retained. The legislation focuses on proficient reading levels in state testing and gives districts the opportunity to hold back students that do not meet the standards. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said last year, about 65 percent of students statewide did not meet that mark.
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic

Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

