FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
Miquel A Powell Youth summer camp closes out its second year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Miquel A Powell Youth Summer Camp at Scio Street held a graduation for its campers, concluding its second year in action. The camp had originally started in response to the gun violence in Rochester over the last two years. In 2021 it was decided to...
13 WHAM
Mid-Summer warmth ahead
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like the weather will be warming up over the next few days thanks to a flow from the south. Although this morning will start out in the 50s, the afternoon should easily reach the mid-upper 80s. It looks like the warm air will stick around into Monday as well.
13 WHAM
Celebrating a century of life in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration for a century of life. Family and friends of Cynthia Tarver gathered at Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Rochester in honor of her 100th birthday. They shared their favorite memories with her, commemorating the milestone. "It's awesome, I didn't expect it - I...
13 WHAM
Operation GO hosts event to showcase new skills learned by Rochester youth
Rochester, N.Y. — Operation GO concluded its summer 2022 youth employment program Saturday. Rochester youth ages 14 to 18 hosted an Operation GO Youth Entrepreneurship Expo to showcase the new skills they learned in sneaker creation, music production, clothing design, and social media branding programs. The free community event...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Students in action
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Nazareth freshmen in action. Freshmen at Nazareth College are starting the semester strong with a community service project. Student visited dozens of local businesses and non-profits. They did some landscaping and gardening around the Verona Street Animal Society Shelter, and cleaned...
13 WHAM
Rochester Rotary Sunshine Club celebrates 100 years with a corn maze at Wickham Farms
Penfield, N.Y. — An a-maze-ing event at Wickham farms. The corn maze season is kicking off this year commemorating the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Club's 100th anniversary at Wickham Farms in Penfield. "No matter what your level of physical activity is- you can have fun on our farm and it's...
13 WHAM
Needy Ego Arts Festival in Brighton: The benefit of art on mental health
Brighton N.Y. — The second annual Needy Ego Arts Festival returned with an important and timely theme: the benefit of art on mental health. Ilana died unexpectedly in January 2021 at 33-years-old. She was an emerging artist whose paintings and mixed media jewelry were displayed at local and regional arts festivals, including Fairport Canal Days, the Lilac Festival, and Rochester’s Corn Hill Festival, all under the name “Needy Ego”
13 WHAM
Scott Hesko's Blood Drive celebrates giving to those in need
Henrietta, N.Y. — For its fourth year, the American Red Cross teamed up with Scott Hesko for a blood drive to honor Scott's organ donor, Shawn McMullen. McMullen was a U.S. Army Scout, a wounded warrior, and a registered organ donor. Hetsko received McMullen’s heart when he suddenly died in 2015.
13 WHAM
Parents excited for first day of school with new CDC guidelines
Rochester, N.Y. — A new school year is right around the corner, and over the last two years, the only constant for students, parents, and teachers has been change. That trend continues, as the CDC recently released new guidelines surrounding COVID-19 in school, lifting the mask mandate, and easing the quarantine period for those exposed.
13 WHAM
Storms on the way Friday afternoon
A couple heavy downpours moved through the Rochester area overnight, and more can be expected through the area Friday afternoon. A cold front back to the west will move across the region Friday, sparking occasional showers and storms in the morning and scattered storms through the afternoon. This frontal passage will also bring breezy conditions at times.
13 WHAM
Project T.I.P.S. helps law enforcement rebuild trust with Rochester community
Rochester, N.Y. — Wrapping up the summer, Project T.I.P.S. held it's third gathering this year. Project T.I.P.S stands for Trust, Information, Programs, and Services and brings community and law enforcement members together to help rebuild trust among residents and encourage them to communicate with officers and other community organizations.
13 WHAM
A day for the dogs
Rochester, N.Y. — Every dog has its day - and that day is Friday, Aug. 26. There's a day dedicated for just about everything, so why not our best friends?. Don't worry, cat lovers. Furry felines get their due on Oct. 29. Share portraits of your pets with us...
13 WHAM
Fairport Music Fest returns this weekend
Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Fest kicked off Friday for its two-day music filled event. The event is held annually to feature a chorus of local and regional bands. Each year, the event draws visitors from Fairport and from afar with a family-friendly event that includes kids activates, food trucks, in addition to six stages of music.
13 WHAM
Sinking boat draws rescue attempt
Greece, N.Y. — Rescue crews responded to reports of a sinking boat on Lake Ontario in Greece Friday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard found the 27-foot vessel with just the bow sticking out of the water just west of Island Cottage Road. The Coast Guard, as well as other...
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
13 WHAM
Dirt biker in critical condition after crash on Upper Falls Blvd
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Blvd and Joseph Ave for a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say it was learned that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Upper Falls Blvd...
13 WHAM
Family of injured construction worker wants people to slow down
Bernie Fischer, a construction worker from Livingston County, has spent the last several weeks in the hospital after he was struck on the job. He was flagging traffic for an asphalt company on Rochester Rd. in Lakeville on August 4 when authorities said he was hit by an 81-year-old driver, who told deputies at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, he didn't see him.
13 WHAM
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
13 WHAM
Motorcycle accident leaves couple injured in Hamlin
Hamlin, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Route 18 and Hamlin Parma Townline Road for a car/motorcycle accident around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling south bound on Hamlin Parma Townline Road when the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 18.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating a pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is looking for suspects after a pair of shooting in the city Saturday afternoon. Around 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Weld Street for the report of a man shot. As the officers were investigating the scene and found evidence of gunfire, a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong by private vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound.
