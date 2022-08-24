ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus' first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Ccs#Teachers Union#Absenteeism#K12#Abc#The School Board
WSYX ABC6

Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
BLACKLICK, OH
WSYX ABC6

End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Glenville 20 - Olentangy Liberty 14. Olentangy Berlin 17- Olentangy Orange 0. Westerville South 30- Westerville...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park

WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It's taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Lions take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Lions will take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium Friday night. Athletes and fans are saying goodbye to the stadium as it will be torn down to make way for a new high school. Everyone is invited to the stadium on Saturday...
GAHANNA, OH

