WSYX ABC6
CCS parents and preachers hope students will be back in classroom Monday following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Board of Education will convene in a special meeting Friday evening on the tentative contract agreement hammered out early Thursday. The negotiations that were ordered by a mediator lasted 14 hours. The Columbus Education Association said Thursday the comprehensive conceptual agreement tentatively ends the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Education Association to meet Sunday for vote on conceptual agreement with CCS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet Sunday at Huntington Park to learn details of the comprehensive conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. “We are very excited to bring this conceptual agreement to our...
WSYX ABC6
Despite a tentative deal, some CCS parents won't send kids to class until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Columbus City Schools parents say they will show their solidarity to district teachers until classes return in person next week. The Columbus Education Association will vote on a tentative agreement reached with the district Sunday to end their strike. "I let her know that...
WSYX ABC6
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
WSYX ABC6
President Dr. Kristina Johnson talks debt-free education for Ohio State students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s only been two years since Dr. Kristina Johnson took over as President of The Ohio State University. But what a two years it’s been – with social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the landscape. This is the first school year...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
WSYX ABC6
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
WSYX ABC6
Joint patrols part of OSU/CPD crime fighting strategy in University District
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Classes started this week for students at The Ohio State University. This weekend OSU and Columbus Police will be teaming up to patrol the campus area. The University District Safety Task Force asked for beefed up joint patrols as part of the strategy to reduce crime in the area.
WSYX ABC6
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Mayor Ginther, health leaders to hold violence prevention community forum
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and health leaders are holding a violence prevention community forum Saturday as part of its ongoing series to educate the Board of Health on gun violence. The free forum is open to the public and is limited to the first 125...
WSYX ABC6
End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
WSYX ABC6
Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
WSYX ABC6
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
WSYX ABC6
First Scores: Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Glenville 20 - Olentangy Liberty 14. Olentangy Berlin 17- Olentangy Orange 0. Westerville South 30- Westerville...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
WSYX ABC6
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the man who they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park
WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
WSYX ABC6
Lions take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Lions will take the field one last time at Gahanna-Lincoln Stadium Friday night. Athletes and fans are saying goodbye to the stadium as it will be torn down to make way for a new high school. Everyone is invited to the stadium on Saturday...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
