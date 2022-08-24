Read full article on original website
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court One Athletics said it will allow the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, if certain conditions are met, to use its facilities for $1. The two competed against each other to buy the Dubuque Community School District’s Soccer Complex with different plans for the land. After the board indicated it supported the bid from the private company in Arizona, Court One Athletics, the move is supposed to settle concerns from the nonprofit.
Dyersville hosts cornhole tournament
Dubuque County farmers learn about water and soil quality practices
DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Dubuque County farmers hosted the first “Farm Brew Social” to promote better land stewardship at Miller Malting Co. Guest speakers discussed the benefits of no-tilling and cover crops. No-tilling the land means the remnants of the previous harvest stay on the ground protecting the soil during heavy rain or strong winds. Cover crops are planted during the off months of cash crops.
Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices
Little Free Pantries – Neighbors Helping Neighbors
“Take what you need; give what you can.” It’s the operating principle behind the Little Free Pantries – a national network of free-standing distribution sites for food, hygiene products, and household needs. While many organizations work to address food insecurity and provide prepared meals and food resources, the pantries serve as a grassroots way to address immediate needs and provide local, 24/7 access to food.
Local antique businesses adapt to changing interests with items from past
GALENA, Ill. — One person’s trash is another’s treasure. For many, the refrain is a well-worn proverb. For William Karberg, it’s a proven business strategy. “It’s about finding things that people can’t find anywhere else,” he said while standing behind the counter at his antique store, Peace of the Past, in Galena. “I try to be eclectic.”
Pipe organ at a church in Dubuque gets an update after nearly six decades of use
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The pipe organ at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque is getting some upgrades after almost 60 years of use. Iowa's News Now Photojournalist Logan Schroeder spoke to Merrill Crawford at the church about how it was renovated:. "This sanctuary that we're standing in...
Dubuque Salvation Army plans mobile food pantry
The Dubuque Salvation Army will host a mobile food pantry Thursday, August 25th running from 10 to 11 am at the Salvation Army office on Iowa street. Participants can expect to see free, fresh produce.
From nursing to coaching, new women’s lacrosse coach Angelia Blythe’s journey to Mount Mercy
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Calling All Mopar Fans: 26th Annual Mopar Show in Dubuque This Weekend
This weekend features one of the biggest car shows of 2022. Mighty Mississippi Mopars is hosting their Car Show on Sunday, August 24th, 2022. Registration is from 8-11:30 am, participant judging from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. Trophy presentations at 3:00pm. Music by GT Express and Senior High Jazz Band. Swap meet...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Man killed in farming accident near Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, Wis. — A 69-year-old man died in a farming accident near Ridgeway Tuesday evening, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the agency said first responders were called to the 7000 block of Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of an accident. When crews got to the scene, they found the victim, Paul Bickford, dead.
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
