Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
Florida graduate says student loan forgiveness could help him become a homeowner
Getting accepted into college is a major milestone for many teenagers, and for a lot of them, just a few years later they will be walking across the stage to pick up their college degree. Following graduation, though, the price tag of college still follows a lot people many years,...
FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
msn.com
‘The living room of campus’: FSU’s new student union is finally open
It’s been a long time coming, but Florida State University’s new student union building is officially open, despite final touches that still need to be added. 1/25 SLIDES © Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat. What started off as a $100 million project set to be complete by fall 2020...
Pro-abortion rally held at Florida's Historic Capitol
Dozens of people marched from Florida's Historic Capitol Building to the Governor's Mansion Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
WCTV talks with a political analyst about the national and global impacts of war
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Washington and the world have been closely following all the developments in Ukraine. For more perspective, we checked in with White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor Jon Decker. A more in-depth interview can be found below.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
msn.com
Game that should’ve been all that’s right about college sports becomes all that’s wrong
In the end, the bands played on, a potential disaster averted. Florida A&M, undermanned and eventually overwhelmed, limped off the field at Kenan Stadium having put up a noble fight against North Carolina, even with a third of its roster back in Tallahassee, ineligible. The Rattlers started with only seven...
WCTV
Shorthanded Rattlers bring the heat to Chapel Hill, ultimately fall to UNC 56-24
CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WCTV) - Twenty-Four hours before Florida A&M Football would be playing North Carolina, the Rattlers were informed of eligibility issues within their team. Twenty players were deemed ineligible due to academic reasons or transfer eligibility reasons. This included Buck Buchanan Award winner and SWAC preseason Player of the Year Isaiah Land, SWAC preseason first team defensive back BJ Bohler, and starting offensive lineman Cameron Covin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several people who were arrested last week as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were notified by official government entities they were eligible to vote, according to court documents and interviews. The defendants told authorities they had no intention of committing voter fraud,...
greenepublishing.com
Madison speaks: Some new and returning faces ahead on school board Based on results from Madison County Supervisor of Elections’ Office
The citizens of Madison County let their voices be heard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when the Florida mid-term primary election took place. A crowded field of candidates for the Madison County District School Board was whittled down a good bit when two candidates from District One and two candidates from District Five survived to face off in November. In the District Two school board race, a race that was decided by just 10 votes, VeEtta Hagan was elected to make a return to the school board over current incumbent Surretta Bell.
donalsonvillenews.com
Millers receive UGA’s Peanut Achievement Club honor as one of state’s top producers 0
Pictured – Dee Miller and Eddie Miller of 4 Miller Farms. The University of Georgia Peanut Team honored Georgia’s top peanut producers at the annual Georgia Peanut Achievement awards ceremony held recently on Jekyll Island. Seminole County’s 4 Miller Farms, represented by Dee and Eddie Miller, Jr., was...
WCTV
Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We want to highlight a local group with ties to Ukraine making a big difference. The Northside Tallahassee Rotary has been working with orphans in Ukraine for 25 years. They’ve switched their focus to collecting humanitarian aid and emergency items. In phase one of their operation,...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting
Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
WCTV
UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
Tallahassee, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Comments / 0