Tallahassee, FL

Florida Phoenix

FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Shorthanded Rattlers bring the heat to Chapel Hill, ultimately fall to UNC 56-24

CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WCTV) - Twenty-Four hours before Florida A&M Football would be playing North Carolina, the Rattlers were informed of eligibility issues within their team. Twenty players were deemed ineligible due to academic reasons or transfer eligibility reasons. This included Buck Buchanan Award winner and SWAC preseason Player of the Year Isaiah Land, SWAC preseason first team defensive back BJ Bohler, and starting offensive lineman Cameron Covin.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
greenepublishing.com

Madison speaks: Some new and returning faces ahead on school board Based on results from Madison County Supervisor of Elections’ Office

The citizens of Madison County let their voices be heard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when the Florida mid-term primary election took place. A crowded field of candidates for the Madison County District School Board was whittled down a good bit when two candidates from District One and two candidates from District Five survived to face off in November. In the District Two school board race, a race that was decided by just 10 votes, VeEtta Hagan was elected to make a return to the school board over current incumbent Surretta Bell.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We want to highlight a local group with ties to Ukraine making a big difference. The Northside Tallahassee Rotary has been working with orphans in Ukraine for 25 years. They’ve switched their focus to collecting humanitarian aid and emergency items. In phase one of their operation,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting

Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
wfxl.com

Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

