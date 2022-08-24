Read full article on original website
Southampton looks to buy waterfront acreage in Flanders, including blighted former Seven Zs
Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet Club Building, once home to the Seven Zs scuba school, on Flanders Road, Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier exclaimed, “Finally!”. The purchase of the property has been a goal for years, and he recalled...
rew-online.com
Colliers Arranges Retail Lease for Southdown Coffee in the New Village at Patchogue
Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), the leading global commercial real estate services firm, announces it has secured a lease for Southdown Coffee in the New Village at Patchogue, a mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Patchogue. A Colliers’ team comprised of Senior Managing Directors Maria Valanzano and Steven D’Orazio represented both the landlord, TRITEC Real Estate Company, and the tenant in the transaction.
What’s the point of updating the comp plan if runaway massive development can continue while the plan is being written?
The Town Board at a recent work session heard presentations from three firms seeking the contract to complete the update to the town’s outdated 2003 Comprehensive Plan. The town recently fired AKRF—the consultants who had been unsuccessfully working on the update for the last two years. Take the time to look around Riverhead and you will see it is in desperate need of responsible planning. We need completion of the comp plan update before any more development occurs.
longislandadvance.net
WellLife ceases plans for proposed Waverly Avenue housing
Many in the community will be grateful to know that WellLife Network Inc. has rescinded their interest in developing the parcels of land located at 154-164 Waverly Avenue in Patchogue, following an extremely vociferous negative response to the proposal at a meeting that the WellLife development staff held to converse with the community, conduct a presentation, and answer any questions or concerns. This took place on Aug. 8 at the Knights of Columbus located at 38 West 1st Street in Patchogue.
Town Board adopts new water district rates, OKs new outlet center, funds for downtown cameras: Aug. 16 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board last week adopted a new rate structure for the water district, approved a special permit for a new outlet center and appropriated American Rescue Act funds for the downtown security camera program. The Town Board adopted a two-tier rate structure for the district, which means customers...
Applications for first recreational marijuana dispensary licenses now being accepted; Long Island set to receive 20 licenses
The first application for licenses to sell recreational marijuana opened yesterday. Only 20 licenses will be distributed on Long Island, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license is available to businesses majority owned and run by “justice involved” individuals, or people convicted of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns registers its anger on overdevelopment
Angered by what they consider to be too much proposed development in the Five Towns, roughly 500 area residents voiced their opposition to the projects and emphasized the need to improve Route 878, also known as the Nassau Expressway, at a meeting at the Lawrence Yacht & Country Club on Aug. 16.
East End Full Show: 1760 Homestead Farm, Jamesport Farm Brewery, Lenny Bruno Farm
Doug Geed visits some farms on the East End, including the "biggest little farm on the North Fork."
Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location
Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
Progressive Rail Roading
MTA LIRR opens rebuilt overpass at Huntington Station
MTA Long Island Rail Road has opened a rebuilt overpass near its train station in Huntington, New York. The new overpass is fully enclosed with glass-panel walls and features brighter LED lighting and CCTV security cameras. The old overpass was demolished and removed to accommodate the new structure, including stairs, landings and connecting bridges to parking garages, MTA LIRR officials said in a press release.
When dereliction of duty is a public official’s best defense, you know constituents are in trouble
A story in this week’s Southampton Press caught our eye and is worthy of your attention — and outrage. After a Hampton Bays resident successfully sued Southampton Town over its environmental review of an overlay district for the hamlet — she argued that the town did not comply with the requirements of the State Environmental Quality Review Act — the town board signed a new six-figure contract with the same consulting firm, Nelson Pope Voorhis, to do it over.
Herald Community Newspapers
End seen in 7-year wait for bulkheads
Long Beach officials said they hope to wrap up talks next month with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration to settle a seven-year-old dispute that has blocked the construction of bulkheads to prevent serious flooding in the North Park section of the city. Rich Berrios, the city’s corporation counsel, said at a...
longisland.com
1 Million Oysters Added to Manhasset Bay
Manhasset Bay has some new residents, a million of them to be exact. A million new oysters were placed into Manhasset Bay, a pilot program to help with shellfish restoration by establishing oyster beds in these waters. North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the rest...
longisland.com
Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
Battery energy storage system plan is presented to Planning Board, a move blasted by both Aguiar and Blass
The Virginia company proposing to build a 100-megawatt battery energy storage facility on Mill Road presented its proposal to the Riverhead Planning Board Thursday — a presentation described by the town’s head planner as merely intended to educate the board and the public about battery energy storage in general rather than a typical discussion of a site plan application in front of the board for review.
Herald Community Newspapers
LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown
A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
longisland.com
NYS Police Conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
Three planning firms pitch services to Riverhead Town Board for comprehensive plan update
Representatives from three planning firms seeking to complete Riverhead’s comprehensive plan update presented their qualifications to the Town Board during its work session Thursday. H2M Architects + Engineers of Melville, Cashin Associates of Hauppauge and BFJ Planning of New York City were the three firms presented by Building and...
