The Town Board at a recent work session heard presentations from three firms seeking the contract to complete the update to the town’s outdated 2003 Comprehensive Plan. The town recently fired AKRF—the consultants who had been unsuccessfully working on the update for the last two years. Take the time to look around Riverhead and you will see it is in desperate need of responsible planning. We need completion of the comp plan update before any more development occurs.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO