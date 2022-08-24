Read full article on original website
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the start of their 2022 season. And as they finish up training camp and preseason play, there are going to be some unexpected players who are part of the Steelers roster cuts. That’s simply the nature of the business. For Pittsburgh, the 2022 season is all about finding out who […] The post 3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Pittsburgh Steelers' Preseason Finale
With the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions bearing down on the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed the order in which his three quarterbacks will appear during their last exhibition game. Mitch Trubisky, who's taken the vast majority of first-team reps in training camp and started the first...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph 'can't control' trade rumors amid Kenny Pickett rise
Career backup Mason Rudolph had reasons to feel optimistic even a few short weeks ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers listed him second on their initial preseason depth chart behind free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky but ahead of first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Trubisky held a comfortable lead in the quarterback...
Joe Flacco proves Jets are in for another long season with one play
Joe Flacco could be starting for the New York Jets in Week 1 and he showed in the preseason finale that’s a setup for more misery. The Zach Wilson injury suffered in the preseason already put the fear of another torturous season in the hearts of New York Jets fans everywhere. But if there was any silver lining that you could spin, it would be that veteran and noted “Elite” quarterback Joe Flacco is on the roster to step in and take over for as long as the second-year signal-caller is out.
NFL・
Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle
Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. […] The post Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Steelers potision battles coming down to the wire
On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers play their final preseason game and this roster is still very much in a state of flux. Multiple roster spots, both starters and reserves are in flux and this last game is going to go a long way toward sorting it out. Here are four position battles that are coming right down to the final snaps.
Steelers offensive coordinator says it’s still a QB competition
Matt Canada breaks down what he says is still a Steelers quarterback competition and the improvement he’s seen from Kenny Pickett as camp advanced
FOX Sports
Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett this season?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has three options: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Trubisky, a free agent signing, is entering his sixth NFL season. Rudolph is entering his fifth. Pickett is a rookie. Is...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Bold Predictions
The season is almost here, its the best time of the year! The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Bengals week one of the regular season. Game time is 9/11 at 1:00 PM EST in Cincinnati. With that being said it’s time for some bold predictions!. Pittsburgh Steelers Defense Will...
Demarcus Robinson catches on with Baltimore Ravens
Former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson had a solid third preseason game and an impressive catch with his new team the Baltimore Ravens. Remember Demarcus Robinson? Maybe you don’t want to remember him, but for several years he was a solid receiving option for the Kansas City Chiefs—when he wasn’t trying to run backward.
Vandy in the Natty: 5 ridiculous college football Week 0 overreactions
With Week 0 in the books, we have seen enough to make some claims about college football. Even though only 22 college football teams played games that count on Saturday, we have seen enough from Week 0’s action to give you the Decoldest and most honest truths imaginable. Why...
