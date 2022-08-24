The Northville Beach Civic Association held its annual Cocktail/Scholarship party on Saturday evening, August 13. The scholarship winners for this year were Grace Weckesser, first place and Alex Cummings, second place. Grace attends the University of Vermont and is majoring in Environmental Sciences. Alex attends Williams College and is majoring in Chemistry and Neuroscience. Grace was present at the party and read her winning entry which was in the form of a poem. Each year the Northville Beach Civic Association sponsors a scholarship contest where entrants write an essay on some aspect of “Northville.” It can be about fond memories, family vacations, how to help protect the Hamlet through preservation or dealing with ongoing environmental concerns. Congratulations to you both.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO