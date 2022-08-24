Read full article on original website
Tina M. Barnes, 94
Tina M. Barnes of Wading River died on Aug. 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. She retired from the jury room of the Suffolk County Courts. Her hobbies including spending time with her family, hosting family gatherings and cooking. Her family said “she [was] an irreplaceable mother of 74...
Joseph Brown III, 80
Joseph Brown III of Mattituck died on Aug. 23, 2022. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck officiated by Father Roger Joslin. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral...
Robert J. Bergen, 47
Robert J. Bergen of Florida, formerly of Cutchogue, died on Aug. 3, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. He was 47 years old. He was born to Eileen Bergen Talbot and Dale Bergen. He attended Sacred Heart School in Cutchogue and Mattituck Middle and High School. His hobbies included water skiing, boating, tennis, soccer and spending time with family and friends.
Anna Engelhardt, 92
Anna Engelhardt of Middle Island, formerly of Cutchgoue, she died on Aug. 8, 2022. She was 92 years old. She was born on Sept. 23, 1929 to John and Anna Dankievitch (Pendzick). She worked for the United States Postal Service and as the school secretary for Longwood School District. She...
Southampton Town’s Youth Court accepting applications
Earn community service, build your resume and participate in real trials through the Southampton Town’s Youth Court starting on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southampton Town Justice Court at 32 Jackson Avenue in Hampton Bays. The program is open to students in grades nine...
Anne T. Nolan, 83
Anne T. Nolan of Southold died on Aug. 14, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
Southampton looks to buy waterfront acreage in Flanders, including blighted former Seven Zs
Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet Club Building, once home to the Seven Zs scuba school, on Flanders Road, Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier exclaimed, “Finally!”. The purchase of the property has been a goal for years, and he recalled...
Philip James Montgomery Sr., 91
Philip James Montgomery Sr. of Mattituck died on Aug. 13, 2022 in Huntington. He was 91 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.
Around Town: August 21
The Northville Beach Civic Association held its annual Cocktail/Scholarship party on Saturday evening, August 13. The scholarship winners for this year were Grace Weckesser, first place and Alex Cummings, second place. Grace attends the University of Vermont and is majoring in Environmental Sciences. Alex attends Williams College and is majoring in Chemistry and Neuroscience. Grace was present at the party and read her winning entry which was in the form of a poem. Each year the Northville Beach Civic Association sponsors a scholarship contest where entrants write an essay on some aspect of “Northville.” It can be about fond memories, family vacations, how to help protect the Hamlet through preservation or dealing with ongoing environmental concerns. Congratulations to you both.
Louise Waskewicz, 98
Louise Waskewicz of Riverhead, formerly of Wading River, died on Aug. 12, 2022 at her home. She was 98 years old. She was born on Aug. 25, 1923 in Peconic to Stanley and Barbara (Yatiello) Krupski. She graduated from Southold High School. She worked as a house manager at Little...
Riverhead man sentenced on manslaughter, DWI charges in connection with fatal crash on Flanders Road in December
The Riverhead man who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in June in connection with a crash on Flanders Road Dec. 17 was sentenced Thursday to 2 3⁄4 to 8 1⁄4 years in prison, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced today. Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, was driving drunk on Dec....
Riverhead Police report 61 arrests in July
Riverhead Town Police reported 235 criminal incidents and 61 arrests in July, according to data reported to the Town Board by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made last month, according to the report, were for:. Assault (5) Burglary (3) Criminal possession of a controlled substance (3) Criminal contempt (7) Criminal...
Karen Fleischman, 70
Karen Fleischman of Fort Myers, Florida and Riverhead died Aug. 12, 2022. She was born Dec. 18, 1951, the daughter of Daniel and Marian White of Riverhead. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1969 and worked for LILCO/National Grid. She also worked helping her parents at the Polish Town Bakery.
Vendors sought for Aquebogue craft fair Oct. 29
The Aquebogue Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization is seeking vendors for its annual will craft fair, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aquebogue Elementary School. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 30.) In addition to vendors, the fair will feature a Chinese auction, raffles, class baskets,...
Cranberry Street, a common path for students walking to school, finally gets a sidewalk — along with new drainage and pavement
The Riverhead Highway Department has paved Cranberry Street and installed a sidewalk on the north side of the street, a common path for students walking to Riverhead schools. Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, who took office in January, said Cranberry Street was a priority when he assessed which roads needed work done. The street, just an eighth of a mile long, connects Roanoke Avenue and North Griffing Avenue adjacent to Riverhead Middle School.
Bullying prevention workshop to be held Aug. 24
With school to start again soon, parents and students are invited to attend a bullying prevention workshop hosted by the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force and Suffolk County Office of Health Education to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Riverhead Free Library. “Upstander Skills Training” techniques have...
Police seek help finding Little Flower runaway
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River this afternoon. Police said Autumn Tucker left the facility on Aug. 22 around 12:02 p.m. without permission. She was last seen wearing gray...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 1- Aug. 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. K. & K. Lynch to Erick Cordova and Lucia Linares, 233 Great Rock Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .82 Ac, $610,000; on Jun. 28, 2022 (rec. Aug. 8, 2022)
Riverhead to seek more water extension grants, as patience of Manorville residents wears thin
Residents lobbying for more than 60 homes in Manorville to be hooked up to public water pleaded with the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday to sign an inter-municipal agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to strengthen its grant application and finally bring water to their neighborhood. The patience of the residents...
LaLota wins NY-01 Republican primary
Nick LaLota, the Republican Party designee in the First Congressional District, cruised past two challengers in the GOP primary election Tuesday, winning 47% of the votes cast in a three-way race. LaLota received 12,368 votes, defeating Michelle Bond, with 7,289 votes, and Anthony Figliola with 6,569 votes, according to unofficial...
