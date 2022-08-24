Read full article on original website
1 injured in crash leaving car split in half
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon. The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.
KCRA.com
5 children, 1 adult injured in Sacramento County five-vehicle crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five children and one adult were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened on Jackson Road, which is just west of Excelsior Road, around 5:45 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Authorities said...
Body found after boating accident at Lake Berryessa
A boat collision on Friday evening led law enforcement to search Lake Berryessa, where a body was later found, according to Napa County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
Shooting at Sikh temple in Stockton leaves 3 people in hospital, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Northern California Sikh temple, authorities said. Officers found three victims – ages 32, 28 and 27 – at the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib temple in Stockton, the police department said. First responders transported all of them to the hospital for what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Olympic Valley man dies in crash near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person died Friday when a box truck crossed the center line of California 89 near Truckee and crashed into three vehicles going the other way, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP did not release the names of those involved, but the deceased is a 37-year-old...
KCRA.com
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
KCRA.com
Woodland HS student hospitalized after crash with vehicle
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland High School student was taken to a hospital after they were involved in a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened at Beamer and California streets. Officials said the student is in stable condition with...
VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on Crockett road
CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames. The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any […]
KCRA.com
57-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 28, 2022. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of E. Oak Street with multiple gunshot wounds at around...
KCRA.com
Woman shot, killed by Sacramento police after stabbing officer, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was shot and killed by Sacramento police after an officer was stabbed in the upper right arm on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said a woman reported just before 7:30 p.m. that she was assaulted by another woman near Plaza...
Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire
VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
KCRA.com
Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
Loved ones share memories of victims in wrong-way crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men who died in a wrong-way crash Monday were related, leaving the family devastated. Quincy Lovelace, one of the victims of the crash, was having dinner with his family two weeks ago. His mother didn’t expect that day to be the last to have all of her kids under […]
KTVU FOX 2
Three people shot dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were shot to death Friday evening in Oakland, the police department said. The call about the shooting came in at 7:11 p.m. at 2837 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. No other information was immediately made public.
KCRA.com
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
