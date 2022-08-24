Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Postcards: Flagler’s Hotel Ponce de Leon in Saint Augustine.
Here’s, what is known today, as Flagler College in St. Augustine. At the time of this undated postcard this was, as it was built, the Hotel Ponce deLeon built by Florida pioneer Henry Flagler as he built the Florida East Coast Railroad down towards Miami. The hotel opened in 1888 and cost two and a half million dollars to build. U.S. presidents and royalty had stayed at the magnificent hotel.
News4Jax.com
What’s happening around Northeast Florida & a can’t miss ‘Paws’-itively JAX story ‘pup’-date🐾
The rainy pattern continues all weekend with afternoon and evening storms and highs in the upper 80s. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4JAX.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android. Insider “cchunn” shared this afternoon storm east of NAS Jax. Danielle says we’re likely to...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
904happyhour.com
New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
St. Johns County recount for Commission District 4 race canceled after candidate concedes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Following the final canvass of the vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots cast in the August 23, 2022 Primary Election, a determination was made by the Canvassing Board that a machine recount was required for County Commission District 4 race. The 175 votes separating Jeremiah Blocker...
News4Jax.com
Game of the week: Tocoi Creek knocks off Beachside in St. Johns’ newest rivalry
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek’s players know exactly what their counterparts at Beachside are going through. Only a year ago, the Toros were the new kids in the area, the new football program with players trying to familiarize themselves with new teammates, coaches, terminologies and systems. Now,...
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast resident Jonathan Rockholt arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Palm Coast man was among the rioters who confronted police in a tunnel of the Capitol's Lower West Terrace and pushed the police line back with a “heave-ho” effort during the Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice. Suspect Jonathan Rockholt, 38, was one of five...
floridapolitics.com
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
St. Johns County couple finds out the hard way that conservation land doesn't always stay conservation land
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When you hear that a tract of land is conservation land, most people think it will be preserved forever. That's what Matthew and Miranda O'Brien thought. "We initially chose this site because of the preserve, we love the view," Matthew O'Brien told First Coast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
First Coast News
It could be days before a winner is determined in tight St. Johns County Commission race
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Too close to call. The results in a St. Johns County Commission race are so tight, a recount might be necessary. Incumbent Jeremiah Blocker has 49.75 percent of the vote and Krista Keating-Joseph barely took the lead with 50.25 percent. "I felt I could...
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pontevedrarecorder.com
Restaurant helps Humane Society achieve its mission
In September, Columbia Restaurant patrons can help the St. Augustine Humane Society. Simply dine at the restaurant during the month of September, choose the St. Augustine Humane Society from the list on the ballot provided and enjoy your meal. The Gonzmart family, founder of the Columbia Restaurant, will donate a portion of the check to the St. Augustine Humane Society.
msn.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants
HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Comments / 0