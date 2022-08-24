ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Postcards: Flagler’s Hotel Ponce de Leon in Saint Augustine.

Here’s, what is known today, as Flagler College in St. Augustine. At the time of this undated postcard this was, as it was built, the Hotel Ponce deLeon built by Florida pioneer Henry Flagler as he built the Florida East Coast Railroad down towards Miami. The hotel opened in 1888 and cost two and a half million dollars to build. U.S. presidents and royalty had stayed at the magnificent hotel.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
904happyhour.com

New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#La Leche National Shrine
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
pontevedrarecorder.com

Restaurant helps Humane Society achieve its mission

In September, Columbia Restaurant patrons can help the St. Augustine Humane Society. Simply dine at the restaurant during the month of September, choose the St. Augustine Humane Society from the list on the ballot provided and enjoy your meal. The Gonzmart family, founder of the Columbia Restaurant, will donate a portion of the check to the St. Augustine Humane Society.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy