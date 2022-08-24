Here’s, what is known today, as Flagler College in St. Augustine. At the time of this undated postcard this was, as it was built, the Hotel Ponce deLeon built by Florida pioneer Henry Flagler as he built the Florida East Coast Railroad down towards Miami. The hotel opened in 1888 and cost two and a half million dollars to build. U.S. presidents and royalty had stayed at the magnificent hotel.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO