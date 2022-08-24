ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh doctor stars on new TLC series to shine light on ‘significant’ issue of hair loss

By Colleen Hammond
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

As a child, Dr. Angie Phipps never suspected her father’s hair was artificial, until one night, sitting with him watching TV, she noticed him peel all his hair off his head and scratch his bald scalp.

“Daddy!” she exclaimed. “You gotta teach me how to do that.”

Decades later, Phipps works as a hair restoration surgeon in Raleigh, and her work is now the subject of TLC’s newest show, “ Bad Hair Day .”

Over six episodes, “Bad Hair Day” will follow three medical hair regrowth and restoration professionals as they attempt to treat difficult hair loss cases from across the country. It premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. and also stars Dr. Meena Singh and Dr. Isha Lopez.

Phipps, from Raleigh, specializes in hair restoration surgery, a procedure that transplants hair from elsewhere on the body (typically the scalp) to areas affected by balding and hair loss.

Her work can be transformative for those, like her father, who deal with the devastating impacts of hair loss.

“He suffered in silence for 30 years,” Phipps said.

Witnessing her father’s struggle first hand, Phipps was inspired, and motivated, to dedicate her life to restoring patients’ hair. Her father eventually became one of those patients.

“I put you through med school’” Phipps recalls her father telling her. “You better find a way to put hair on my head.”

As her training progressed, Phipps was eventually able to restore her father’s hair, who was overjoyed at the results of his procedure.

Cast on TLC show

In 2020, Phipps’ office received a call from a TV show producer who was interested in talking to Phipps for a new TLC show about her field of medicine. Phipps said she thought it was a scam and moved on. But the calls persisted, and she eventually realized the show’s interest was genuine.

“Oh my gosh, it’s real,” Phipps said, laughing with disbelief.

She was chosen for her cutting edge work and approachable personality. Phipps said the show was not looking for someone whose persona screamed “doctor.” Instead, they wanted a deeply relatable female doctor. Phipps matched that description.

Compared to her peers, Phipps said, she’s “a little bit eccentric,” making her more appealing to patients and audiences alike.

This kind and quirky personality lends itself well to Phipps’ work. She said many of her patients are at the end of their rope, having often been given the run-around by other medical professionals who don’t always take hair loss seriously.

“This is an extremely significant mental and emotional health issue,” Phipps said.

Phipps treats a variety of conditions in her practice. Oftentimes, hair loss is a symptom of a medical issue, many times an autoimmune disorder. It can also be a result of burns, male pattern baldness or trichotillomania , which is caused by “compulsive pulling and bending of the hairs,” according to Bosley, the website of Phipps’ hair restoration practice.

While many of these conditions do not have a cure, she does her best to treat the hair loss that accompanies them.

When it is not surgically possible for patients’ hair to be restored, such as in Phipps’ first case airing Wednesday, HairClub, an international hair solutions company, steps in. They can provide clients with regrowth and alternative hair options.

Although Phipps’ 13-year-old daughter initially met the show with groans and sighs of teenage embarrassment, she quickly came around once she saw the impact her mother is making on her patients’ lives.

Wednesday, surrounded by about 20 family members and friends, Phipps will celebrate the show’s premiere.

“I hope it’s a real educational process,” Phipps said.

Phipps is eager for the show to connect with the public and open the door of communication about the frequent reality of hair loss.

“Nobody ever talked about it because they never saw their mother or grandmother without hair,” Phipps said. “They always wore wigs.”

She hopes her participation in the show will give viewers a sense of community and let them know that they are not alone in dealing with hair loss.

“I will be there to hold their hand through this process and we will find a solution,” Phipps said.

“Bad Hair Day” premieres Wednesday on TLC at 10 p.m. It also can be streamed on discovery+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

'This one seems pretty scary': Mysterious pneumonia affecting dogs

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'This one seems pretty scary': Mysterious pneumonia affecting dogs. There is a mysterious and severe case of pneumonia affecting dogs, and some veterinarians are already...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar

Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
msn.com

27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022

September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Tlc#Body Hair#Hairs#Transplants
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Raleigh 2022

Known for its many universities (including North Carolina State University), its acres of lush parklands, stunning historic buildings and its Southern charm, the second largest city in North Carolina makes an awesome city break destination. Discover the elegant Oakwood Historic Homes, take a wander around the charming Moore Square Historic...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Italian restaurant Colletta to open in Fenton in September

Cary, N.C. — The highly anticipated family-style Italian restaurant, Colletta, will open in Cary's Fenton development on Sept. 2, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced Friday. The restaurant is the the hospitality group's third Triangle eatery, joining Raleigh restaurants O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse. This is the group's second Colletta...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest

The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
10K+
Followers
451
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy