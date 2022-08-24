Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-scoring Strawser leads Gateway boys soccer into 2022 campaign
Gateway boys soccer coach Bernie Stiles said championship victories at a pair of winter indoor tournaments — futsal events at Deer Lakes and Penn Hills — were sparks that fueled the team in its offseason preparation for the 2022 season. “Our second team, too, made it into the...
High school football: What we learned in Week 2
It is often said that the biggest improvements for high school football teams are made going from Week 1 to Week 2. With one live game under their belts, many teams in northwest Ohio made big strides on Friday night. Here is a look at some of what we learned from Week 2. TRAC vs. NLL: There will be a partial merger between the Northern Lakes League and the Three Rivers Athletic Conference next season with Clay, Fremont Ross, Findlay, and Whitmer joining the NLL for the 2023-24 school year.
Kiski Area, Norwin volleyball teams ready to play outdoors again
The Kiski Area and Norwin girls volleyball teams kick off their seasons Monday evening, and for the second year in a row, the rivals will take their nonsection matchup outside. The Cavaliers and Knights expect a big crowd and good weather for the Pack the Park Volleyball Classic, an event...
Norwin notebook: Soccer standouts set to begin college careers
A bout of injuries plagued Norwin at the wrong times last girls soccer season, leaving the team and fans wondering what could have been. But every senior player, injured or healthy, has gone on to a college career. All eight of them are set to play at the next level,...
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton
Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums
While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
