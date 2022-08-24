ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU President on campus preparations for largest class

By McKoy Scribner
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mnFK_0hU4bkhi00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will welcome a record number of first-year students this year, and they start moving into dorm rooms on Thursday.

The record number totals more than 9,800 new Spartans and President Samuel Stanley Jr. today said they’re ready for anything ahead of the school year.

“So, in terms of people coming to the campus for the first time, this is going to be an all-time record,” he said.

As that record number is set to move into the dorms, he said he will personally be right there to lend a hand.

“You know, hopefully, I’ll be ready to do my share of the lifting,” Stanley said. “But it’s wonderful when we can welcome students to campus for the first time and their families as well.”


While the crowds this year are expected to surpass those of the past, Stanley said the university still has its eyes on the pandemic and potential spread of COVID-19.

“We’re still requiring vaccination for the incoming students coming in, and about 97% to 98% have complied with that,” he said. “Which means they need to show they’re vaccinated and have had at least one booster and that’s our requirement.”

He adds there is also testing available for the MSU community and masks are optional for most of campus.
“So, there’s parts of campus where masks will still be required and that’s in our medical clinics and for students doing work in the medical field or so on. When they’re going about, they’ll be required to mask and there may be certain other areas where masks are required, but right now, for most of campus it’s not required.”

Despite some initial overcrowding, Stanley doesn’t think having three students in some dorm rooms, referred to as ‘transitional rooms’,  will pose an additional risk.

“So, I don’t think that three in a room, probably from a medical point of view, creates a greater risk than two in a room, in terms of transmission,” he said. “I think that once you have another person in a room then the possibility of you getting infected are probably not different than if you had two, or they’re probably marginal.”

Of the record-setting number of first-year students, 565 of them include students from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, and Shiawassee Counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Students flock to MSU as move-in begins

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Classes are almost back in session at Michigan State University which means the campus is full of parents moving students in. Dorms around campus are lined with freshman and sophomore students ready to take the jump into a new year. Parents and students said traffic has been heavy around campus […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
City
Clinton, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
dbusiness.com

Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research

Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#College#Spartans
Tv20detroit.com

ASMSU first openly non-binary president faces biased crime

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An empowering article by the State News about the new president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University garnered a lot of support, but a couple of days later, the president faced a biased crime. The State News released an article on Aug. 10...
EAST LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen

The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
CHELSEA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy