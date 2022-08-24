ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Merle Baker
3d ago

wasn't that what Tom Corbett's gas tax was supposed to be for. Eliminate the waste you'll have plenty of money. Pennsylvania is one of the highest taxed states as it is.

18
BeansInBaconGrease
3d ago

I thought the Big Guy’s infrastructure plan was supposed to get on this right away. Whatever happened with that bridge collapse outside Pittsburgh in January?

11
Mike Mccormick
3d ago

Quit building crappy concrete bridges that fall apart because we use salt on our roads. Find someone in Pennsylvania that still makes real American steel and build bridges that only need painted every 5 years instead of torn down.

7
Lancaster Farming

Licensing Small Pennsylvania Milk Dealers Can Be Complicated

I actually woke up this morning wondering what I would be doing today. Ever feel like “darned if I do and darned if I don’t?” Well, I have been in a situation such as that the past few weeks, and several things have surfaced during the events that have given me pause. Pause to think about the difficulty of operating in a society in which old-time standards of civil discourse are not necessarily the norm.
YourErie

Pennsylvania invests $3.166 million to protect farms in 9 counties from future development

​(Harrisburg, PA) – On Thursday, Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial, industrial or […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Takes Action To Protect Used Car Buyers

On top of soaring used car prices, some consumers must also be concerned about the dealerships selling them their used vehicles. On August 26, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against two Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia. Great Auto Deals, Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
HARRISBURG, PA

