NY State Fair 2022 weekend forecast: One day will be absolutely perfect
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One day of the 2022 New York State Fair’s opening weekend will have perfect weather, and the other will be oppressively hot. The high temperature Saturday is expected to be a mild 76 degrees, with relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service said. When the gates open at 9 a.m., it will be about 64 degrees and partly cloudy, but clouds will dissipate by afternoon.
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?
If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
New York State Fair attracts nearly 90,000 for first day of opening weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — Nearly 90,000 people walked through the New York State Fair gates to start off opening weekend. Organizers said 89,797 people came out Saturday. It’s the highest daily attendance so far this year, as expected for the first Saturday of the fair. But it’s well short...
Western NY waterfall named the best outdoor activity to do in the state
Upstate New York has a wide variety of fun activities to get outdoors in every season from hiking to boating to leaf peeping, but one spot in Western New York has been named the best in the state by travel website, TripAdvisor. Mighty Niagara Falls was ranked the must do...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
Favorite State Forests in the Finger Lakes
If you’ve ever visited one of the Finger Lakes region’s iconic state parks in the summer, you’ve surely witnessed their mass appeal. Where waterfalls, lake views, and plenty of amenities abound, so do the crowds! State forests, on the other hand, offer thousands of acres of undeveloped public land for outdoor activities such as hiking, paddling, mountain biking, camping, wildlife observation, and much more. Minus modern conveniences, state forest lands often feature established trail systems, popular among organized recreation groups. If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with plenty of open space, check out one of these Finger Lakes state forests, chosen by the staff at the Finger Lakes Land Trust.
Stewart’s New Milk Flavor is Turning Heads
If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products. Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up...
Ranking the wildest rides on the 2022 NYS Fair Midway, including 1 you’ve never seen before
Looking for a thrill while wandering through the 2022 New York State Fair? Look no further than the Midway. The historic row is lined with rides of all shapes and sizes that will satisfy everyone from the adrenaline junkie to the scaredy-cat. The Midway has over 50 rides, including a...
How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?
Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
New York State Fair 2022: Pride day parade (photos)
A parade was needed after rain showers earlier in the day on the NYS Fair’s third day on Friday. Unlike the parades of the past, todays went down a busy Broadway drawing in the Midway crowds and then back down Iroquois Street after a quick turnaround on Cayuga Ave.
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
