Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Yankees sign 2 surprise lefties, including ex-Blue Jay and reunion no one wanted
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees placed Aroldis Chapman on the IL with a leg infection (via tattoo), but declined to replace him on the active roster. Most assumed that they’d play willingly short-handed until Clay Holmes was prepared to be activated from his back injury-based IL stint. That move supposedly still awaits, prior to Monday’s series opener in Anaheim.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees career could end after absurd new injury
Speculation on Saturday afternoon centered around whether or not the Yankees would DFA Aroldis Chapman as soon as the calendar turned to September, preventing him from being scooped up and placed on someone else’s playoff roster as a wild card reclamation project. Or, perhaps, if the Yankees were feeling...
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Are the Yankees going to DFA Aroldis Chapman amid long layoff?
For a second there, Aroldis Chapman appeared to be “back” for the New York Yankees, which was bringing the bullpen situation into focus as injuries began to pile up and regressions continued to take shape. Before that, though, some fans had wondered if the Yankees were going to...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted a heap of their top talents for the tail end of the minor league season.
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Phillies activate outfielder Brandon Marsh from injured list
The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Marsh, 24, landed on the IL with
Sixers’ Trade for Melton Dubbed as Top Underrated Move
Nobody knew what the Philadelphia 76ers would do on draft night back in June. After initially trading away their 2022 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Sixers got the pick back as Brooklyn deferred the selection to next season. The ...
