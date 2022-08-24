Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston Police Department holds first Hiring Expo at Discovery Green
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking to hire hundreds of new officers to keep the city safe. On Saturday, the department held its first annual hiring expo. The event was held at Discovery Green from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and hundreds showed up. “It’s truly one...
Click2Houston.com
75-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston, police say
Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who was reportedly last seen in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Nelly Williams was last seen in the 9600 block of Westview Drive on Saturday. Williams was described as a 75-year-old white woman, standing at 5′05″...
Know this man? Police searching for suspect accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston
HOUSTON — A suspect was caught on camera robbing a north Houston food truck with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division. Police say the suspect is responsible for at least 12 armed robberies of food trucks in the north Houston area from August 9 to August 21.
Surveillance video captures suspect stealing over $20k worth of equipment from business
Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking in at 2:19 a.m. and stealing electronics totaling up to $20,145.75.
Click2Houston.com
Several teens injured after vehicle crashes into pole in south Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A teen has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Saturday evening, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department said the crash took place near 7800 block of Mykawa Road. According to police, a vehicle hit a pole near the...
Police searching for person that left gun unattended at park after child accidentally shoots himself
Authorities said one of several witnesses stayed along with the father of the child. Now, the search is on for the person who owns the unattended gun.
Click2Houston.com
‘Think of your loved one’: Headstones, company truck stolen from business in Fort Bend County, owner says
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A custom headstone business in Fort Bend County is asking for the public’s help after their company pickup and thousands of dollars worth of headstones were stolen Friday morning. “It’s very heartbreaking because the headstone is the last tangible item on earth that you can...
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video in effort to find two suspects who they say are responsible for an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, two unknown men walked into the restaurant located in the 13700 block of Northwest...
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
Man in critical condition after shootout that stemmed from 17-year-long feud in SW Houston, HPD says
Investigators said the feud between the two men began from some kind of robbery almost two decades ago.
Click2Houston.com
2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 24400 block of FM 2100 near FM 1960 on Saturday afternoon. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 1 of 3 suspects caught on camera igniting fireworks inside warehouse in east Harris County charged with arson, docs show
HOUSTON – One of three men has been charged after fireworks were ignited inside a warehouse in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office. The wanted suspect, Alex Herrera, 28, has been charged with arson. The incident was reported on July 4, at 10:30 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say
SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school. According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware...
Click2Houston.com
Comic Conroe: Adassa among several guests launching Montgomery County’s annual comic convention
CONROE, Texas – Montgomery County’s very own comic convention is happening this weekend. Comic Conroe will take place at Lonestar Convention Center Friday, Aug 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28, bringing vendors, artists, and guests from several industries such as anime and more. Adassa, best known for her role...
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
