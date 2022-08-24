ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston Police Department holds first Hiring Expo at Discovery Green

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking to hire hundreds of new officers to keep the city safe. On Saturday, the department held its first annual hiring expo. The event was held at Discovery Green from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and hundreds showed up. “It’s truly one...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

75-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston, police say

Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who was reportedly last seen in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Nelly Williams was last seen in the 9600 block of Westview Drive on Saturday. Williams was described as a 75-year-old white woman, standing at 5′05″...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat#Recruiting#Swat Bomb Squad#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy