FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet
A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.
Las Vegas police investigate reports of gunshots on Racetrack Road
On Saturday, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the 300 block of Racetrack Road in reference to a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
Man faces murder charge after victim of attack dies
Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to report of gunshots. The barricade...

Trial date set for man accused of making guns without a license
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man banned from owning firearms because of two felony convictions made machine gun conversion devices using a 3D printer and was in possession of a machine gun, federal prosecutors said. Clarence Meekins, 36, whose felony convictions are for robbery and brandishing a...
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver said he felt assaulted: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking a CCSD bus driver told police he hit and kicked the driver because he had grabbed his arm, an arrest report said. Otis Tanner, 46, is facing several charges after police said he got into an argument with the driver before a physical fight […]

Las Vegas woman’s car towed after 72 hours of non-movement
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Metro asking for more victims of unlicensed masseuse
A 60-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this month while working as a masseuse out of his east-side home. Javier Diaz-Guzman was taken into custody on Aug. 16 at his home near Stewart and Eastern.
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
I-Team: Teens in Las Vegas smoke shop robbery learn fate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens who took part in a smoke shop robbery learned their fate Wednesday. One is headed to Spring Mountain Youth Camp, while the other is headed is a juvenile correctional facility. A third teen who was stabbed by the store owner after he jumped over the counter remains hospitalized. Parents […]
Man accused of violent Las Vegas car chase fails to appear in court
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas that left one officer injured, refused to show up to his initial court appearance, according to court documents. Metro police said that on Aug. 11, Justin Venegas was involved in a carjacking, with two subsequent failed attempts, that had Las […]
Photos show injuries to Las Vegas teacher following alleged attack by student
Jonathan Martinez Garcia, who was 16, at the time of the alleged attack on April 7, 2022, appeared in Clark County District Cour
Las Vegas police: Man tweeted dozens of times about killing Jewish people, government officials
A Las Vegas man is accused of sending dozens of tweets threatening to kill members of the Jewish community, leading to his arrest.

Delta adds service to Las Vegas from 19 global cities for CES 2023
Delta will offer additional flights from 16 U.S. cities and three of its international hubs to Las Vegas for CES® 2023 — the most influential tech event in the world. The nearly 320 inbound and outbound flights account for an approximately 50% seat increase over the regular Las Vegas schedule in January.
Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man
ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie ‘hops’ into action after insect invasion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inside of Evel Pie in Downtown Las Vegas, Corey Horan is making a pizza. “Start with your red base,” Horan said as he spread sauce on the uncooked dough. “And the finest mozz you can get… a little chorizo to make the flavor pop.” So far, the pizza seems normal enough, […]
