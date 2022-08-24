ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

msn.com

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to report of gunshots. The barricade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Trial date set for man accused of making guns without a license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man banned from owning firearms because of two felony convictions made machine gun conversion devices using a 3D printer and was in possession of a machine gun, federal prosecutors said. Clarence Meekins, 36, whose felony convictions are for robbery and brandishing a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed after 72 hours of non-movement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Teens in Las Vegas smoke shop robbery learn fate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens who took part in a smoke shop robbery learned their fate Wednesday.  One is headed to Spring Mountain Youth Camp, while the other is headed is a juvenile correctional facility.  A third teen who was stabbed by the store owner after he jumped over the counter remains hospitalized. Parents […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldairlinenews.com

Delta adds service to Las Vegas from 19 global cities for CES 2023

Delta will offer additional flights from 16 U.S. cities and three of its international hubs to Las Vegas for CES® 2023 — the most influential tech event in the world. The nearly 320 inbound and outbound flights account for an approximately 50% seat increase over the regular Las Vegas schedule in January.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man

ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
LAS VEGAS, NV

