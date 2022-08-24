ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Unclaimed money seminar set for Thursday, Bollinger delivers ship to Coast Guard, Louisiana Healthcare Connections partners to help with degree completion

Global firm acquires Belle Chasse insurance company. Hub International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has acquired Bubrig Insurance Agency. Located in Belle Chasse, Bubrig is an independent agency providing home, auto, flood and life insurance. Bill Bubrig, president, and the entire Bubrig staff will join...
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer

Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
cenlanow.com

Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
FBI said to be probing LCG drainage contractor, potential relationship with Mayor-President Josh Guillory

The FBI is scrutinizing the company at the heart of two controversial LCG drainage projects and its potential relationship with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, according to three people who have been questioned by federal agents. The agency is taking a “global” approach, according to those who voluntarily sat for interviews,...
