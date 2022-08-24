Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
After woman was denied abortion for baby with deadly diagnosis, attorney blames Louisiana's 'vague' laws
BATON ROUGE - The attorney representing a Louisiana mother whose fetus was diagnosed with a fatal abnormality wants Louisiana legislators to hold a special session clarifying its abortion laws after the woman was denied the procedure. Attorney Ben Crump spoke alongside Nancy Davis, whose unborn child is diagnosed with acrania,...
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
NOLA.com
Unclaimed money seminar set for Thursday, Bollinger delivers ship to Coast Guard, Louisiana Healthcare Connections partners to help with degree completion
Global firm acquires Belle Chasse insurance company. Hub International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has acquired Bubrig Insurance Agency. Located in Belle Chasse, Bubrig is an independent agency providing home, auto, flood and life insurance. Bill Bubrig, president, and the entire Bubrig staff will join...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Should Spanking Be Banned Completely in Louisiana Schools?
Spanking in schools is legal in 19 states. Louisiana is one of those states. But state lawmakers did approve a ban on corporal punishment, unless a parent signs a document saying it is ok. In Missouri, one school district is bringing spanking back. The Cassville district has ok'd an opt-in...
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
NOLA.com
‘The most vulnerable state’: Louisiana’s climatologist on hurricanes and climate change
Barry Keim is feeling the heat. Or, more specifically, he closely tracks and analyzes it. As Louisiana’s state climatologist since 2003, he keeps an eye on climate change, hurricane season and the risks associated with them. When it comes to climate change, Louisiana is “the most vulnerable state in the country,” he says.
cenlanow.com
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
NOLA.com
Race is on: Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer will challenge St. Tammany President Mike Cooper
When Mike Cooper beat Pat Brister with a whopping 61% of the vote in November 2019, he pulled off a feat that had not occurred in St. Tammany Parish's 20 years under its modern government: a challenger defeating an incumbent parish president. Brister, at the time, was gunning for a...
NOLA.com
Four New Orleans men admit scheme to steal cars, alter ID numbers and resell them
Four New Orleans men pleaded guilty last week in a scheme to steal cars in four states, install fraudulent vehicle identification numbers and resell them for more than $600,000. They now face prison terms of up to five years and fines of as much as $250,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office...
D.R. Horton homeowners say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
Louisiana Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief After Claiming that a Fake Cop Stopped Her in Sulphur
Louisiana Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief After Claiming that a Fake Cop Stopped Her in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department confirmed on August 25, 2022, that on August 17, 2022, SPD received a call from Diondra Evans Daniel, who reported being pulled over by a male subject posing as a law enforcement officer.
FBI said to be probing LCG drainage contractor, potential relationship with Mayor-President Josh Guillory
The FBI is scrutinizing the company at the heart of two controversial LCG drainage projects and its potential relationship with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, according to three people who have been questioned by federal agents. The agency is taking a “global” approach, according to those who voluntarily sat for interviews,...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?
Our parents always told us not to, but we need to know if it's against the law or not.
