KTVB
One month after 988 rollout, Idaho crisis hotline sees increase in calls
“When you're in a mental health crisis, you're not really able to think very clearly. So, that three-number phone number is definitely a benefit to everyone."
KTVB
Eye on Boise: How governor has laid groundwork for special session bill
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Going into Thursday’s special session of the Legislature, Gov. Brad Little has laid the groundwork for his single bill, cutting taxes and permanently increasing education funding, to pass both houses. Here’s how: He’s lined up so many...
KTVB
Report: Benefits of dams must be replaced before breaching
SPOKANE, Wash. — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That is...
KTVB
'Change for the better': Meditation, preparation guiding Boise State's George Tarlas
BOISE, Idaho — Following five stellar seasons at Weber State, Borah High alumnus George Tarlas was provided with a path back home to play for his dream school in his final year of eligibility. When the 6-foot-4, 260-pound EDGE emerged from the transfer portal back in January, he did...
KTVB
National Dog Day viewer photos
BOISE, Idaho — It is National Dog Day and to celebrate, KTVB asked viewers to send in their favorite photos of their furry friends and the public did not disappoint!. There were so many great photos sent in that we decided to put together a gallery to show off your great photos.
KTVB
Boise State's George Tarlas using 'creative thinking' to boost physical dominance
Tarlas leads the program in sacks during live-scrimmages at fall camp. He credits an investment into his mentality for what appears to be physical dominance.
KTVB
'Sins of Our Mother': The story of Lori Vallow
BOISE, Idaho — A new Netflix docu-series titled 'Sins of Our Mother', will focus on the story of Lori Vallow and how she devolved from a devoted wife and mother to an end-of-times extremist. The three-part docu-series, premiering September 14, is directed by Skye Borgman who directed another series...
KTVB
Boise State's Bachmeier named to Golden Arm Watch List
BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 college football season finally arrived Saturday, meaning the celebration of preseason accolades is coming to an end, as athletes hope to play their way into end-of-year award talks. As Bronco Nation patiently waits for kickoff at Oregon State Sept. 3, blue and orange diehards...
KTVB
Highlights: Twin Falls tops Vallivue 41-32 in 4A SIC battle
The Bruins (1-0) opened the season with a big-time road win at Vallivue (0-1) Friday night on a go-ahead touchdown. Twin Falls heads home with the 41-32 W.
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Oregon State for 2022 season opener
Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Oregon State and Boise State's season opener Sept. 3 in Corvallis. Almost 12 years ago, the world of college football was reintroduced to Boise State's legitimate, blue collar 'standard.' With ESPN's College Gameday in town, the No. 3 Broncos defended The Blue in a 37-24 win over No. 24 Oregon State.
