Idaho State

KTVB

Eye on Boise: How governor has laid groundwork for special session bill

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Going into Thursday’s special session of the Legislature, Gov. Brad Little has laid the groundwork for his single bill, cutting taxes and permanently increasing education funding, to pass both houses. Here’s how: He’s lined up so many...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Report: Benefits of dams must be replaced before breaching

SPOKANE, Wash. — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
KTVB

National Dog Day viewer photos

BOISE, Idaho — It is National Dog Day and to celebrate, KTVB asked viewers to send in their favorite photos of their furry friends and the public did not disappoint!. There were so many great photos sent in that we decided to put together a gallery to show off your great photos.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

'Sins of Our Mother': The story of Lori Vallow

BOISE, Idaho — A new Netflix docu-series titled 'Sins of Our Mother', will focus on the story of Lori Vallow and how she devolved from a devoted wife and mother to an end-of-times extremist. The three-part docu-series, premiering September 14, is directed by Skye Borgman who directed another series...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State's Bachmeier named to Golden Arm Watch List

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 college football season finally arrived Saturday, meaning the celebration of preseason accolades is coming to an end, as athletes hope to play their way into end-of-year award talks. As Bronco Nation patiently waits for kickoff at Oregon State Sept. 3, blue and orange diehards...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Oregon State for 2022 season opener

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Oregon State and Boise State's season opener Sept. 3 in Corvallis. Almost 12 years ago, the world of college football was reintroduced to Boise State's legitimate, blue collar 'standard.' With ESPN's College Gameday in town, the No. 3 Broncos defended The Blue in a 37-24 win over No. 24 Oregon State.
CORVALLIS, OR

