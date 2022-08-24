Read full article on original website
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
San Jose Firefighters, Paramedics Struggle With Staffing Issues
San Jose firefighters and paramedics say they’re experiencing exhaustion due to state-wide staffing issues. Paramedics within the San Jose Fire Department say they are often working straight through, multiple days in a row, because there aren’t enough of them. Fire Station 26 on Tully Road is considered among...
Castro Business Owners, Residents Call on City to Help With Mounting Issues
Business owners and residents in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on the city to do more about the unhoused and mentally ill people who are causing issues in the neighborhood. Community members welcomed a deep cleaning of the neighborhood by public works crews on Thursday, but they said it's...
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
BART train shooter at large, victim hospitalized in stable condition
The Lake Merritt BART station has reopened and the man who allegedly shot another man aboard a train on Friday afternoon remains at large, according to transit police.
Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs
Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
California woman sues Kaiser, says health insurer illegally charged her for COVID-19 test
A San Rafael-based law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, saying the health care giant is billing its members for COVID-19 tests despite mandates prohibiting those charges during the federal public health emergency. The law firm Seeger Devine said in the lawsuit that Kaiser member Faye Getubig requested...
Bay Area Segregation Highlighted by New Study
A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.
San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks
For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation
A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
Air quality advisory extended through Monday
An air quality advisory issued for Sunday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Monday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced.
Car stop leads to recovery of 2 pounds of marijuana in Cupertino
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car stop led authorities to recover two pounds of marijuana and stolen IDs, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The ID cards were stolen in a recent auto burglary in Cupertino. Three juvenile suspects were criminally cited to their parents for possession […]
CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings
The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment
About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
Abortions at Sea: A California Doctor's Plan to Bypass Southern States' Ban
Dr. Meg Autry knew some people would face difficulty accessing abortion long before the Supreme Court's June 24 decision officially overturned Roe v. Wade. "I can't pinpoint it, but sometime in the last three to five years," she began to sense change coming. In her work as an OB-GYN and...
