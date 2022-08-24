A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO