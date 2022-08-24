ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Jose Firefighters, Paramedics Struggle With Staffing Issues

San Jose firefighters and paramedics say they’re experiencing exhaustion due to state-wide staffing issues. Paramedics within the San Jose Fire Department say they are often working straight through, multiple days in a row, because there aren’t enough of them. Fire Station 26 on Tully Road is considered among...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs

Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Segregation Highlighted by New Study

A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
msn.com

San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks

For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Car stop leads to recovery of 2 pounds of marijuana in Cupertino

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car stop led authorities to recover two pounds of marijuana and stolen IDs, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The ID cards were stolen in a recent auto burglary in Cupertino. Three juvenile suspects were criminally cited to their parents for possession […]
CUPERTINO, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment

About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
OAKLAND, CA

