Man killed while trying to stop car thieves at Midtown Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community is on edge after another victim was shot and killed at a gas station in Atlanta. It happened Wednesday night in Midtown at the BP station on 14th Street. Officers say two or three individuals appeared to be trying to steal a car around 9 p.m. when the owner of the vehicle walked up. He was shot and later died at the hospital.
Caught on camera: Man posing as maintenance worker, roaming house
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some scary moments were all caught on camera when a Marietta woman said a man who posed as a maintenance man entered her home while her child was inside. A good Samaritan across the street, who wants to remain anonymous, was the one who called the...
Gwinnett man robbed at gunpoint, thieves steal 4 French bulldogs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta man says he was robbed at gunpoint inside his own home and the thieves got away with four French bulldog puppies. The victim spoke with CBS46 but wanted to remain anonymous for his safety. He says last week three men came to his...
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
Family and friends gather in Atlanta to remember 7-year-old killed in crossfire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening to remember a 7-year-old who was killed in crossfire in Northeast Atlanta. Atlanta police say Ava Phillips was struck during a domestic dispute at the Camden Vantage apartments. Family, friends, and those who heard of the tragedy released balloons in...
‘Cannot afford to lose this facility’ | Metro physician dismayed over Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Cecil Bennett reacted with shock and disbelief when he heard Wednesday’s news that Wellstar is closing the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta on Nov. 1. “I trained at Atlanta Medical Center; my first official office as a doctor was at Atlanta Medical Center...
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Bizarre toilet-clogger reportedly causes thousands of dollars worth of damages
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person responsible for entering two separate homes under construction and causing thousands of dollars worth of damages. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 22 and 23 when an unknown individual entered two separate unfinished dwellings...
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
Fatal Loganville shooting on Saturday appears to have been self-defense
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old man was killed on Aug. 27 in Loganville and police believe it may have been a case of self-defense. According to Gwinnett Police Bay Creek officers, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle. Kendell Evans, 23, told police that he...
DeKalb County man arrested in Lithonia after standoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after a standoff with a SWAT team in Lithonia. Jason Travis Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a family violence order. Williams is accused of threatening to kill family members and law enforcement officials. When...
14-year-old girl charged with setting fire inside Peachtree City Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Peachtree City Police Department confirms a 14-year-old girl has been arrested for setting a fire inside the Peachtree City Walmart last week. Peachtree City emergency personnel responded to the Walmart on West Highway 54 at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Police officers helped...
Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
