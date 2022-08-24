ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed while trying to stop car thieves at Midtown Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community is on edge after another victim was shot and killed at a gas station in Atlanta. It happened Wednesday night in Midtown at the BP station on 14th Street. Officers say two or three individuals appeared to be trying to steal a car around 9 p.m. when the owner of the vehicle walked up. He was shot and later died at the hospital.
Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
CBS 46

Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
CBS 46

UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
CBS 46

Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
CBS 46

Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46

DeKalb County man arrested in Lithonia after standoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after a standoff with a SWAT team in Lithonia. Jason Travis Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a family violence order. Williams is accused of threatening to kill family members and law enforcement officials. When...
CBS 46

Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
