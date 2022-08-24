ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup

Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL

Johnson sustained a torn ACL during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action

France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL

Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury

Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury

Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness

Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game

Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle

Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches overall for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room

Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens

Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale

Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Seeing steady run in outfield

Waters will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres. From a playing-time perspective, Waters has been the primary beneficiary of Vinnie Pasquantino's (shoulder) recent move to the injured list. With Hunter Dozier receiving more work in the infield of late as a result of Pasquantino's absence at first base/designated hitter, Waters has a clearer path to regular work in the outfield. He'll be making his sixth consecutive start Sunday after going 3-for-16 with two runs and an RBI through his first five big-league games.
KANSAS CITY, MO

