Meghan Markle's podcast is No. 1 on Spotify, beating out "The Joe Rogan Experience," for the top pod in the United States. Variety reported that "Archetypes" not only holds the tops spot in the U.S., but in Canada, Ireland, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand as well. On Spotify, "Archetypes" is described as a podcast that will "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." On the first episode of "Archetypes," Markle claims, "We're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations." In other words, Markle did not come to play.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO