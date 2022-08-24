Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
psychologytoday.com
Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs
Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Poachers cash in on sage craze, imperiling the plant's survival for Native cultural needs
PALA, Calif. — More than 100 Native people and environmentalists gathered beneath a big tent in a meadow on an unusually chilly day in May to discuss climate issues and Indigenous responses. Noshing on acorn porridge, chia, pit-roasted venison and pork and other locally-sourced foods, they discussed how their communities are coping as the region grows ever hotter...
Comments / 0