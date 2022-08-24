ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

KXL

Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning. The Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Fire Destroys Rural Clark County Home, Displacing Family Of Six

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The rural house of a family of six is deemed a total loss, by firefighters. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to the house fully-engulfed in flames prior to 5:00 Saturday evening. The property is north of Vancouver, WA, off of Northeast 50th ave and in the 5700 block of 246th Street in rural Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Armed Man Surrenders To Tigard Police After Nearly Seven-hour Standoff

TIGARD, Ore — Tigard Police and members of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team were involved in a near seven-hour Standoff Friday night. Police responded to a disturbance with a weapon at around 6:10 pm. Police say, “An armed man threatened a woman in an apartment in the 9500...
TIGARD, OR
KXL

Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
KXL

1 Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Crash Near Cornelius

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Thursday night, taking the life of one driver and seriously injuring the other. The crash happened on NW Zion Church Road between NW Milne Road and NW Gordon Road around 6:45pm. 39-year-old Jonathan Rojas of Cornelius died at the scene. Investigators say...
CORNELIUS, OR

