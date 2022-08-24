Read full article on original website
Lindsey Love
4d ago
Please, can some of these journalists employ copy editors. The grammar and spelling makes it difficult to follow a story sometimes.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
95.3 MNC
Man allegedly threatens to hurt people at park, may face charges
A man who police say threatening others and himself and allegedly vandalized a park may face charges. South Bend Police were called on Friday, Aug. 26, to Pulaski Park on the report of a man acting erratically. The man locked himself in a public restroom. ABC 57 News reports police...
No charges after South Bend police killing of Black man ruled justified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police officers won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man because authorities determined they feared for their lives when he brandished what turned out of be a fake handgun during a tense standoff. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Dante Kittrell’s shooting was ruled […]
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
abc57.com
Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
WNDU
Two people shot in pair of shootings of South Bend Police shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of portage road and king street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
abc57.com
Bikers against Predators confront man in Marshall County, man arrested on child solicitation charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested by Marshall County deputies after being confronted by the group Bikers against Predators about his inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies were informed that a representative with the group Bikers against Predators was...
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
abc57.com
Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
wfft.com
Mother of Fort Wayne woman who died in Whitley County Jail files wrongful death suit
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The mother of a Fort Wayne woman who died at the Whitley County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Sheriff Marcus Gatton, several jail employees, and the jail's medical contractor. 32-year-old Tia Meyers was arrested and booked into the...
WNDU
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
