ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
RUTLAND, VT
compassvermont.com

Springfield McDonald's Discovers That the Hamburglar is Real

On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1 Chester Road, in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined the restaurant had been (ham) burglarized. Further investigation revealed there was...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Correctional Facility#Correctional Officers#Vermont State Police
Mountain Times

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
msn.com

Homeowner dies in deadly Windham County fire

A resident died on Thursday following a deadly blaze at a home in Rockingham. Fire officials from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Old River Road around 9:44 p.m. and found the residence completely engulfed in flames. Upon learning that the homeowner was trapped inside, a family member,...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
WCAX

NH man indicted for murder of cousin

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
LYME, NH
VTDigger

Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly

An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
RANDOLPH, VT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
WEST WINDSOR, VT
WMUR.com

2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say

CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy