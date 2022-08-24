Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rutland Town
Police accuse Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City of striking and killing a pedestrian on Route 7 Friday night.
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
Pedestrian killed in Rutland crash, driver charged
A woman has died after reportedly being hit by a car in Rutland Town. Vermont State Police said Chelsea Sikora, 42, of Rutland, died shortly after the crash.
Guilford man arrested for alleged assaults against children
Police accuse Richard Holcomb of strangling one child and striking a second child with a pipe.
Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
Springfield McDonald's Discovers That the Hamburglar is Real
On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1 Chester Road, in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined the restaurant had been (ham) burglarized. Further investigation revealed there was...
Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays
Trooper Robert Zink, of the Shaftsbury Barracks, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His lawyer, David Sleigh, said they’ve been ready for a jury trial for months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays.
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun
Nicholas Baker, 34, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has not been charged with killing the man he claims attacked him Friday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun.
Homeowner dies in deadly Windham County fire
A resident died on Thursday following a deadly blaze at a home in Rockingham. Fire officials from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Old River Road around 9:44 p.m. and found the residence completely engulfed in flames. Upon learning that the homeowner was trapped inside, a family member,...
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
Greenfield Man Nabbed For Attacking People With Bear Spray At NH Restaurant
A man from Western Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly attacking people with bear spray at a New Hampshire restaurant last week, authorities said. Franklin County resident John Cahill, from Greenfield, was accused of spraying people with bear spray at the 110 Grill in West Lebanon, NH, around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Police said.
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly
An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
