Washington Examiner
Republicans eye Zuckerberg congressional testimony after Hunter Biden laptop reveal
House Republicans want to haul Mark Zuckerberg in front of Congress to explain himself after the Meta chief admitted Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. In a surprise appearance Thursday on the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that the company's decision to clamp down on the dissemination of the laptop story came after the FBI warned the company that Russia-backed campaigns may dump misinformation ahead of the 2020 election. The remarks have sparked outrage among many Republicans.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Washington Examiner
RNC national spokesman Paris Dennard 'no longer works' for party: Report
The national spokesman for the Republican Party no longer works for the Republican National Committee, a party official confirmed Friday. The party fired Paris Dennard, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has served as the national spokesman and director of black media affairs for the committee since 2020, RNC chief of staff Mike Reed said.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Washington Examiner
And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist
If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner
Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'
The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
Washington Examiner
Ukrainian immigrant linked to organized crime conned her way into Trump's inner circle
A Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant and fraudster linked to organized crime posed as a Rothschild to gain close access to Donald Trump's inner circle, even posing for a picture at Mar-a-Lago with the former president, according to an investigation. Inna Yashchyshyn spent many years as a con artist under her given...
Washington Examiner
Redacted: FBI affidavit response to Trumpworld declassification claims
The Justice Department redacted the FBI search warrant affidavit’s response to declassification claims made by a lawyer and aide for former President Donald Trump. The affidavit justifying the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. A special agent...
Washington Examiner
'Flat-out lying': Abbott team denies migrants must sign NDA to board buses
A Democratic politician's claim that Texas was requiring migrants to board buses to New York City and Washington, D.C., is a "flat-out" lie, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office. “These Democrat elites in New York City are flat-out lying and know nothing about Texas’ busing operations," Abbott press secretary...
Washington Examiner
National Archives wanted Trump-Kim Jong Un letters to be sent via FedEx
More than a year before the FBI conducted its raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the National Archives instructed one of the former president’s attorneys to send some sensitive White House materials, including messages from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, via FedEx. Shortly after Trump left office,...
Washington Examiner
'Grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac': Quotes of the Week
The past week saw Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the coronavirus pandemic response, announce he would step down from his role in government after 50 years, leading to some tributes but also a lot of criticism. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hit the midterm campaign trail, having some choice words for MAGA supporters, several important primaries played out in New York and Florida, and in a possible preview of a future presidential race, California Gov. Gavin Newsom turned his attention to his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis. Here are the quotes of the week.
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden laptop ignored because of media 'conspiracy' to 'get rid' of Trump: Bill Maher
Real Time host Bill Maher accused the establishment media of a "conspiracy" to keep the Hunter Biden laptop story quiet until after the election — so they could "get rid" of former President Donald Trump. Maher made the remarks during his show on Friday night, referencing podcaster Sam Harris's...
Washington Examiner
‘I have a record’: Battleground Democrat says GOP attacks won’t stick
FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia — As the fight for control of the House heats up, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) says she believes recent legislative wins and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are shifting the political climate ahead of the midterm elections. Spanberger is in a heated...
Washington Examiner
Judge announces 'preliminary intent to appoint a special master' to review seized Trump records
A federal judge in Florida announced the court's "preliminary intent to appoint a special master" to review the documents seized during the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon said in a Saturday order that she was providing "notice" of the decision...
Washington Examiner
Slow progress: Ukraine’s perilous path to victory
After six months of duking it out with a putative superpower, Ukraine and its rock star president, Volodymyr Zelensky, have emerged “bloodied, but unbowed.”. Embolden by the ability of Ukraine’s highly motivated fighters to exploit Russia’s many battlefield blunders and equipped with an ever-growing arsenal of modern Western weaponry, Zelensky, who once practically begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, now calls for total victory and the complete expulsion of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil.
