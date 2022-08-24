ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Republicans eye Zuckerberg congressional testimony after Hunter Biden laptop reveal

House Republicans want to haul Mark Zuckerberg in front of Congress to explain himself after the Meta chief admitted Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. In a surprise appearance Thursday on the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that the company's decision to clamp down on the dissemination of the laptop story came after the FBI warned the company that Russia-backed campaigns may dump misinformation ahead of the 2020 election. The remarks have sparked outrage among many Republicans.
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Washington Examiner

RNC national spokesman Paris Dennard 'no longer works' for party: Report

The national spokesman for the Republican Party no longer works for the Republican National Committee, a party official confirmed Friday. The party fired Paris Dennard, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has served as the national spokesman and director of black media affairs for the committee since 2020, RNC chief of staff Mike Reed said.
Washington Examiner

And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist

If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner

Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'

The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
Washington Examiner

Redacted: FBI affidavit response to Trumpworld declassification claims

The Justice Department redacted the FBI search warrant affidavit’s response to declassification claims made by a lawyer and aide for former President Donald Trump. The affidavit justifying the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. A special agent...
Washington Examiner

'Flat-out lying': Abbott team denies migrants must sign NDA to board buses

A Democratic politician's claim that Texas was requiring migrants to board buses to New York City and Washington, D.C., is a "flat-out" lie, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office. “These Democrat elites in New York City are flat-out lying and know nothing about Texas’ busing operations," Abbott press secretary...
Washington Examiner

National Archives wanted Trump-Kim Jong Un letters to be sent via FedEx

More than a year before the FBI conducted its raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the National Archives instructed one of the former president’s attorneys to send some sensitive White House materials, including messages from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, via FedEx. Shortly after Trump left office,...
Washington Examiner

'Grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac': Quotes of the Week

The past week saw Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the coronavirus pandemic response, announce he would step down from his role in government after 50 years, leading to some tributes but also a lot of criticism. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hit the midterm campaign trail, having some choice words for MAGA supporters, several important primaries played out in New York and Florida, and in a possible preview of a future presidential race, California Gov. Gavin Newsom turned his attention to his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis. Here are the quotes of the week.
Washington Examiner

Slow progress: Ukraine’s perilous path to victory

After six months of duking it out with a putative superpower, Ukraine and its rock star president, Volodymyr Zelensky, have emerged “bloodied, but unbowed.”. Embolden by the ability of Ukraine’s highly motivated fighters to exploit Russia’s many battlefield blunders and equipped with an ever-growing arsenal of modern Western weaponry, Zelensky, who once practically begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, now calls for total victory and the complete expulsion of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil.
