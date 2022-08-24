ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL

Johnson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL in his right knee and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game

Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens

Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room

Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

49ers' Trent Williams: Dealing with illness

Williams didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The extent of the aliment is unclear. He'll have two weeks to clear the issue before the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Bears.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb
CBS Sports

Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness

Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle

Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches overall for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale

Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Plays into second half Thursday

Mills completed six of 10 passes for 58 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Thursday's 17-0 preseason win over the 49ers. You wouldn't know it from his modest stat line, but Mills actually played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half for Houston, capping his final possession of the game with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore. The Texans did most of their damage on the ground, which is something the team failed to find success at during Mills' rookie season. If rookie running back Dameon Pierce -- who capped Houston's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown -- can breathe life into the Texans' rushing attack in 2022, that could free up more space for the Mills-led Houston passing game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term

Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain

Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Lions' Justin Jackson: To be showcased in preseason finale

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said that the team wants to "showcase" Jackson during Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Jackson had a game-high 54 rushing yards on seven carries last week during the Lions' second preseason game. While D'Andre Swift and Jamaal...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Headed to IR on Wednesday

The Buccaneers will place Jensen (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Per Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Jensen only has a slight chance to return this season, and if so, only late in the playoffs. However, the team will still hold off on placing him on IR until after Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, so Jensen will still be eligible to play if he's able to return to full strength before Tampa Bay is eliminated from the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts

Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy