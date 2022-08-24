Read full article on original website
Caribbean Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Bergen County
A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant is headed to Bergen County. CZEN, which has a flagship store in Brooklyn, is looking to hire employees ahead of its opening on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu boasts sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and...
Expanding Middle Eastern Chain Reveals Paramus Location
Naya, a popular and expanding chain from NYC, is opening in Paramus — along Route 17 in the same shopping center that houses Jersey Mike’s, Tacoria, and Urban Bricks. Founded in 2010, the chain already operates 10+ locations with at least three more scheduled. It’s known for Middle...
Beneci's in Weehawken, NJ
Jack Austin’s in Weehawken closed its doors several months ago and has been replaced by Beneci’s, an Italian restaurant that we decided to check out. Most of the decor from the previous restaurant was gone, except these funny dog lamps that I guess they could not resist keeping. But I admit that the restaurant feels like a hotel restaurant and it is not just because of the fact that it is adjacent to the Sheraton.
Cookie Chain Replacing Shuttered Bergen Ice Cream Shop
A New York City cookie chain will be replacing a popular Bergen County ice cream shop that shuttered last month, BoozyBurbs reports. Chip City is slated to move into the Ridgewood storefront, previously occupied by Ice Cream by Mike. The ice creamery's last day in business was Sunday, Aug. 14.
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26
NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
Opening Alert: Otto’s Full Service, Piermont, NY
Otto’s Full Service, a new American restaurant and bar, has opened in Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. Phil Iannuccilli is the executive chef behind...
Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards
MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.
Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month. Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.
Beloved Woodcliff Schoolhouse still building on success
WOODCLIFF LAKE—Last week we featured the old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montvale, sometimes called the Old Stone Church, designed in 1895 by Woodcliff architect Samuel Burrage Reed. With school fast approaching—sorry, kids!—this week we turn to Reed’s other big Pascack Valley project, the Woodcliff schoolhouse.
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
Nomadness Fest Is Heading to Newark Next Month—And You Don't Want to Miss It
As if any traveler needs a reason to visit a buzzy city and spend time talking all things travel—well, we've got one. It's called Nomadness Fest, and it's just a couple weeks away. To back it up a bit, the Nomadness Travel Tribe is a thriving online community for...
69-Year-Old Terminally Ill Man Jumps from 5th Floor of NYC Apartment Building
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported a 69-year-old man suffering...
RIP Jaimie Branch (1983 – 2022)
Very sad news. The death of trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch was announced last night at the age of just 39. The statement was made in series of tweets from Chicago label International Anthem:. STATEMENT: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home...
