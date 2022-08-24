ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 5

Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote

Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Janet Napolitano
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Ocasio-Cortez admits to violating congressional financial disclosure rules

EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly admitted through her spokeswoman that she is flouting congressional financial disclosure rules. Ocasio-Cortez was due to report her 2021 finances to the House Ethics Committee 11 days ago on Aug. 13. However, the public remains in the dark as to the status of Ocasio-Cortez's finances as of Wednesday morning, and a spokeswoman for the New York lawmaker said Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Lawsuits#Illegal Immigrants#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Congressional#Hispanic#Caucus#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#House
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Alan Dershowitz says 'there is enough evidence' to indict Trump

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has previously defended former President Donald Trump in public and in the congressional chambers, argued there is enough evidence to indict the former president. While discussing revelations from the heavily redacted affidavit released Friday, Dershowitz argued that despite there being enough evidence, prosecutors won't charge Trump...
POTUS
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Top House Intelligence Republican wants proof of Trump declassification order

Former President Donald Trump needs to show evidence that he declassified records found at his Mar-a-Lago resort, a top House Republican said on Sunday. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, was asked point-blank by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo whether the documents, which have raised national security concerns, were declassified, as Trump and his allies claim.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession

However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy