Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place is Serving Up a Delicious and Simple BrisketCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow MeinCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
The Fort Smith Lunch Spot Is Serving Up Delicious SoupCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Fayetteville School Board votes to changes attendance zones
Next school year, some Fayetteville students will have to switch elementary schools.
talkbusiness.net
Connections: Credit Counseling of Arkansas appoints new director
The board of directors at Fayetteville nonprofit Credit Counseling of Arkansas (CCOA) recently named Mary Catherine Harcourt its executive director. She replaces Keith Hicks. Harcourt had been the interim executive director and previously the director of financial systems. She has worked for CCOA since 1997 with various jobs including operations director, human resources, financial management facilities and technology.
talkbusiness.net
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
talkbusiness.net
Olsson recommends $3.6 million in bus stop improvements for Ozark Regional Transit
Consultants with Olsson, a Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, recently recommended about $3.63 million in improvements to bus stops of Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) as part of a study supported by the Walton Family Foundation. Shawn Strate, project manager for Olsson, discussed the improvements in a recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uams.edu
Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony
Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
Dentist becomes Springdale 1st grade teacher
Former dentist Lila Hernandez Rivas relocated from Venezuela to Springdale and discovered a new calling in education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About 10:30 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 2537 N. McConnell Ave, Washington County Fair Grounds, in regards to a shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds. Officers located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility. “Initial investigation leads...
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Bellevue Baptist Church employee arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova has been accused of inappropriate behavior with minors. An arrest warrant was issued for Keenan Hord in Arkansas, the church said in a letter to parishioners. Hord was arrested in Fayetteville and is being held for a...
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 13% through July
Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with the city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax totaling $2.089 million up 16.88% compared to July 2021, according to the city’s July sales tax report. Because city administration used 2021’s sales tax revenues in the first...
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
Police working three-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police announced they are working a three-vehicle accident near Rogers and Towson avenues that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26.
Demonstrators gather outside Crawford Co. Courthouse in response to violent arrest
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A demonstration on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn in Van Buren is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon. Organizers say they are holding the peaceful demonstration to shed light on the excessive force investigation of to Crawford county officers someone mulberry police officer. Van Buren police...
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Comments / 0