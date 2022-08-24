ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Connections: Credit Counseling of Arkansas appoints new director

The board of directors at Fayetteville nonprofit Credit Counseling of Arkansas (CCOA) recently named Mary Catherine Harcourt its executive director. She replaces Keith Hicks. Harcourt had been the interim executive director and previously the director of financial systems. She has worked for CCOA since 1997 with various jobs including operations director, human resources, financial management facilities and technology.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Urban League CEO: Police brutality is 'a human issue'

Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Olsson recommends $3.6 million in bus stop improvements for Ozark Regional Transit

Consultants with Olsson, a Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, recently recommended about $3.63 million in improvements to bus stops of Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) as part of a study supported by the Walton Family Foundation. Shawn Strate, project manager for Olsson, discussed the improvements in a recent...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Education
City
Fort Smith, AR
uams.edu

Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony

Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
#K12#Fort Smith Public Schools
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About 10:30 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 2537 N. McConnell Ave, Washington County Fair Grounds, in regards to a shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds. Officers located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility. “Initial investigation leads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 13% through July

Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with the city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax totaling $2.089 million up 16.88% compared to July 2021, according to the city’s July sales tax report. Because city administration used 2021’s sales tax revenues in the first...
FORT SMITH, AR

Community Policy