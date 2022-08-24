Read full article on original website
Lompoc Valley Medical Center orders new bivalent COVID-19 booster to be available in coming weeks
LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Valley Medical Center is getting ready to receive the new COVID-19 booster shot. The vaccine would target both the original strain of COVID-19 and Omicron. “We already ordered it,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin. “That’s the bivalent vaccine, made by both Pfizer and Moderna.” There will be two different The post Lompoc Valley Medical Center orders new bivalent COVID-19 booster to be available in coming weeks appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
All SLO County students get free lunches under new program. See what they’re eating
The lunch menu at local schools includes Hearst Ranch beef and Cal Poly cheese.
From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact
The influential Varian brothers are the subject of a new exhibit at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
Lompoc residents lead effort to provide bunk beds to families in need
Colleen and Matt Grant say their started the North County Santa Barbara chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to ensure every child in their town has a place to sleep.
SLO County school districts are building fences around ‘vulnerable’ campuses
The work comes in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting and will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County sanitation district is not acting in the public’s best interest
If the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District continues it’s current trajectory with regard to funding the redundancy project, the total cost of the project, including interest charges will be over $50 million. Paying the USDA back would require a commitment of district funds of approximately $2 million dollars per-year for 30 years through calendar year 2051. This is not necessary, there’s a better way that the district can manage project cost.
A warm workweek, followed by a slight cooling trend
We owe the cooler temperatures to a week trough ushering in morning low clouds from the Pacific Northwest with onshore gradients keeping that marine layer thicker over Saturday and Sunday.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things To Do In Cambria, California
Placed directly off of the coastline of California, just a few hours north of San Francisco, California, Cambria, California, on California’s Central coast, is home to a great seaside escape at Moonstone Beach, marine wildlife, and historical landmarks. Cambria is a wonderful place to visit any time of year.
SLO County sheriff, Cal Fire are getting a $38.6 million dispatch center. Here’s what to know
The new dispatch center will include an armory, bomb truck shelters and a 140-foot-tall communication tower, county officials said.
kcbx.org
South SLO County governments team up to create new sustainable water supply for residents
Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, and SLO County’s Sanitation District are planning to create a sustainable water supply for South SLO County residents through a project called Central Coast Blue. It aims to build a new treatment facility to recycle water. “We all share the same groundwater...
Death notices for Aug. 18-23
Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on...
New Times
Paso school board passes symbolic resolution about gender specific titles
Scattered applause and booing marked the end of a divisive 5 1/2-hour long Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting. The majority of that Aug. 23 meeting was spent discussing a resolution stating that the district would not support any "mandate which replaces traditional gender-specific names such as mother and father, Mr. and Mrs., ladies and gentlemen, and boys and girls."
New Times
Paso Robles residents divided on allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries
"Weed and wine, doesn't that sound good together?" One Paso Robles resident asked that question at an Aug. 18 community forum where residents discussed the implications of allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city. Some residents vehemently opposed the idea, citing the effects of cannabis on youth and...
Morro Bay prepares for return of Avocado Margarita Festival
The Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival is coming to Tidelands Park in Morro Bay this September.
Community members sign petition against Dana Reserve housing development
The Dana Reserve housing development covers nearly 300 acres on the west side of Nipomo. Streets in neighborhoods bordering the project are lined with signs opposing it.
slocounty.ca.gov
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Battery-Storage Units, San Luis Obispo
The switch has been flipped, bringing life to the first battery energy storage systems (BESS) installed at San Luis Obispo County government buildings – at zero cost to residents. County leaders will be present to talk to the public directly following a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at...
San Luis Obispo County to take over Ontario Ridge Trail
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unamiously supported easements with two property owners to make the Ontario Ridge Trail an official county trail.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022
Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?
The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
