San Luis Obispo, CA

News Channel 3-12

Lompoc Valley Medical Center orders new bivalent COVID-19 booster to be available in coming weeks

LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Valley Medical Center is getting ready to receive the new COVID-19 booster shot.  The vaccine would target both the original strain of COVID-19 and Omicron.  “We already ordered it,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin. “That’s the bivalent vaccine, made by both Pfizer and Moderna.” There will be two different The post Lompoc Valley Medical Center orders new bivalent COVID-19 booster to be available in coming weeks appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County sanitation district is not acting in the public’s best interest

If the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District continues it’s current trajectory with regard to funding the redundancy project, the total cost of the project, including interest charges will be over $50 million. Paying the USDA back would require a commitment of district funds of approximately $2 million dollars per-year for 30 years through calendar year 2051. This is not necessary, there’s a better way that the district can manage project cost.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things To Do In Cambria, California

Placed directly off of the coastline of California, just a few hours north of San Francisco, California, Cambria, California, on California’s Central coast, is home to a great seaside escape at Moonstone Beach, marine wildlife, and historical landmarks. Cambria is a wonderful place to visit any time of year.
CAMBRIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 18-23

Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Paso school board passes symbolic resolution about gender specific titles

Scattered applause and booing marked the end of a divisive 5 1/2-hour long Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting. The majority of that Aug. 23 meeting was spent discussing a resolution stating that the district would not support any "mandate which replaces traditional gender-specific names such as mother and father, Mr. and Mrs., ladies and gentlemen, and boys and girls."
PASO ROBLES, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022

Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
MORRO BAY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
CAMBRIA, CA

