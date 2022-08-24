In terms of 2022 Fantasy football injuries, it's been a relatively uneventful NFL preseason, but there are still relevant players who are not 100%. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has missed time sporadically due to an undisclosed right leg injury, potentially sending him down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Raiders tight end Darren Waller is battling a hamstring injury and also seeking a new contract, potentially becoming a player to avoid during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you figure out how to handle players like Waller and Waddle while also helping you identify 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO