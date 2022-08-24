Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
5 Fantasy Football wide receivers who will gain the most targets in 2022
Fantasy football season is finally upon us in 2022, and trying to gauge the impact that wide receivers will have on rosters this year is one of the toughest aspects. While your league mates will likely focus their efforts on running backs, here is how to gauge which wide receivers to target.
Cincy Jungle
Fantasy Football 101: Draft Day Tips and Advice
It’s only a couple of weeks until the start of the NFL season. More importantly, for those who love fantasy football, there are only a couple of weeks left for all the fantasy football drafts. There are many different draft strategies. Zero RB, Hero RB, Late Round QB, Streaming...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL
Johnson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL in his right knee and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
Raiders might trade former 1st-rounder following Patriots’ game
Las Vegas Raiders 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood could be on the chopping block. After Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that the Raiders could release or trade the former Alabama offensive lineman, a second report seemingly confirmed that Leatherwood could be on his way out of Sin City, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain
Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens
Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts
Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Busts from analytics model that called Julio Jones' disappointing year
In terms of 2022 Fantasy football injuries, it's been a relatively uneventful NFL preseason, but there are still relevant players who are not 100%. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has missed time sporadically due to an undisclosed right leg injury, potentially sending him down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Raiders tight end Darren Waller is battling a hamstring injury and also seeking a new contract, potentially becoming a player to avoid during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you figure out how to handle players like Waller and Waddle while also helping you identify 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: To be showcased in preseason finale
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said that the team wants to "showcase" Jackson during Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Jackson had a game-high 54 rushing yards on seven carries last week during the Lions' second preseason game. While D'Andre Swift and Jamaal...
CBS Sports
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term
Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Headed to IR on Wednesday
The Buccaneers will place Jensen (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Per Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Jensen only has a slight chance to return this season, and if so, only late in the playoffs. However, the team will still hold off on placing him on IR until after Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, so Jensen will still be eligible to play if he's able to return to full strength before Tampa Bay is eliminated from the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Plays into second half Thursday
Mills completed six of 10 passes for 58 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Thursday's 17-0 preseason win over the 49ers. You wouldn't know it from his modest stat line, but Mills actually played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half for Houston, capping his final possession of the game with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore. The Texans did most of their damage on the ground, which is something the team failed to find success at during Mills' rookie season. If rookie running back Dameon Pierce -- who capped Houston's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown -- can breathe life into the Texans' rushing attack in 2022, that could free up more space for the Mills-led Houston passing game.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from same model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big season
The 2022 NFL Draft saw no running backs or tight ends taken in the first round since the merger, but there was no shortage of receivers drafted, with six going in the first round. Several 2022 Fantasy football rookies like Drake London and Jahan Dotson could be immediate contributors and impact players in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Others like Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks are being brought along more slowly, but could be worth a gamble with your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Which mid-to-late round wideouts could be 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
