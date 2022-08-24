Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene
While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans celebrate the first Westeros king with an actual hobby
It is customary for most Westerosi rulers to use their subjects as a means of entertainment, and that mostly involves visiting cruelties upon them. Imagine the audience’s surprise, then, when Paddy Considine’s King Viserys in House of the Dragon proved a wholesome exception to this rule when the spinoff’s first episode premiered last week.
Marvel memorizers drop their favorite slice of franchise foreshadowing
It’s high-time we accepted that we are merely unassuming pedestrians in a world dominated by Kevin Feige’s eldritch substance of an imagination. It may be the prevailing slice of pop culture at present, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in reality, a cosmic cinematic groundwork that readies its maddening threads years in advance, much to the joy of Feige’s more mischievous side, and those of us that enjoy deep dives into each and every scene across the MCU canon.
‘She-Hulk’ director reveals many of the credits scenes were improvised
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a stranger to comedy, which is probably why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest episodic series to come out of Marvel Studios, is finding itself slotting so effortlessly into the franchise. Indeed, for what new avenues the show is exploring as a half-hour, sitcom-esque romp in the life of lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters, it doesn’t seem like a single note is out of place even in the scope of the canon.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
Matt Smith admits there’s a ‘strange fragility’ to his ‘House of the Dragon’ character
The world of Westeros is in no shortage of nuanced characters that give audiences a hard time determining the right and wrong of their actions, but when it comes to Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, the distinction becomes even more difficult to make. Known as...
Watch: The CW debuts new trailer for ‘Supernatural’ prequel ‘The Winchesters’
The CW has given fans their latest glimpse at the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters with a new trailer called “Love Story,” ahead of the show’s launch in October. In this new clip, we get a better look at some of how John and Mary Winchester came to meet, began hunting together, and of course, it has a fair share of monster action.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season and an avalanche of negative reviews
Resident Evil‘s latest foray into live action is headed back to the grave with the announcement that the critically-maligned Netflix show that shares a name with the videogame series — but otherwise bears almost no resemblance to the franchise — has been canceled after just one season.
An action icon’s latest that was brutally buried on release proves it’s still alive on streaming
Even diehard Gerard Butler fans would be forgiven for not seeing Last Seen Alive when it came out this June as the action icon’s latest was bizarrely and brutally buried upon its release. The Scottish star, who’s proven himself to be a purveyor of solid if unspectacular action fare over the past decade, typically attracts a wide audience for his pictures, e.g. the … Has Fallen franchise, but his latest sunk without a trace this past summer with little to no promotion or hype.
Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date
Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
Review: ‘The Invitation’ makes an admirable stab at reinventing a classic
Perhaps the single biggest problem with The Invitation is that the marketing has essentially spoiled almost all of the major revelations contained within. While you can understand why Sony would want to underline to prospective paying audiences that this is a vampire movie that puts a fresh, modernized spin on the Dracula mythos, going in completely cold would arguably make for a much better and ultimately more satisfying viewing experience.
On the second anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death, fans lament the ‘Black Panther’ actor’s passing
While Marvel fans are excited for November’s Wakanda Forever, it’s inspired a second wave of emotions for Chadwick Boseman on the second anniversary of his death. 2 years ago today we lost our king from marvelstudios. Two years ago today, the world was stunned by the news of...
‘I Love My Dad’ star Patton Oswalt touts dark comedy film as the cure to Netflix fatigue
Patton Oswalt is touting the newest dark comedy he stars in, I Love My Dad, as the cure you need for Netflix fatigue — or at least, that’s what you would gather from the comedian and actor’s latest post on Twitter. Oswalt shared an image for I...
It’s Ruffalo vs. Norton as MCU fans kick off the battle of the Banners
Mark Ruffalo has been our Hulk for the past decade now, having made his debut as Bruce Banner in 2012’s The Avengers, but some long-in-the-tooth Marvel fans still fondly remember Edward Norton’s take from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. And with Ruffalo back on our screens weekly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the old debate between MCU lovers over which is the better presentation of the Jade Giant has now reawoken on Reddit.
An anemic horror remake bays for lukewarm blood on the streaming charts
Hollywood’s insistence that every recognizable horror property under the sun be subjected to a remake always meant that a new version of Carrie was inevitable, but even then, the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King classic that was previously turned into an all-timer by Brian De Palma managed to disappoint.
Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actor Nichelle Nichols’ ashes to be sent into space
Late Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols will have her ashes spread in the most fitting place — space. According to reports, memorial spaceflight company Celestis will take some of Nichols’ ashes into space and scatter them amongst the stars. Fellow Star Trek alumni will also have their ashes...
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
A well-meaning but woeful Kevin Hart comedy rises up the streaming charts
In the wake of Kevin Hart‘s latest comedic caper landing on Netflix — Me Time, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, which is facing an onslaught of awful reviews — it’s time to turn the clock back to another vehicle for the short-stacked stand-up comedian and actor which was similarly met with an underwhelming critical reception when it landed in 2019. Unlike Me Time, however, at least The Upside was aiming to be something good.
