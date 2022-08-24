ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan. Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45. Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, Savannah City Council members unanimously approved several initiatives to tackle homelessness and affordable housing. The city is going to spend close to $6.5 million to build 38 cottages and 12 residential service buildings on vacant land at Dundee Cottages and the Cove at Dundee.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. commissioners working on Lee Smith’s severance package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners still haven’t come to an agreement with Lee Smith’s attorneys on a payment deal for him to leave his position. Chairman Chester Ellis said they’re still working on negotiations on Lee Smith’s severance package. He says next week they’ll be meeting with his attorneys.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Hilton Head is responding to the displacement of over 350 people living in the Chimney Cove neighborhood. Residents say letters were taped to their door a few weeks back that included a message from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office threatening to kick them out if they did not leave by Sept. 13.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
WSAV News 3

Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Women’s Equality Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On this day, 102 years ago, the 19th amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote in the U.S. To mark that occasion every year - today is Women’s Equality Day. Nina Altschiller, President of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, joined...
SAVANNAH, GA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

I-16, 95 lane closures starting next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close the following interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects: Daytime Closures: Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. […]

