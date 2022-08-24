Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council votes to hire a search firm for new police chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search for Savannah’s new police chief is picking up. Tonight, city council voted 8 to 1 to hire a new search firm to help them fill the position. The emergency purchase will cost the city $45,000. City officials say it’s needed so they can...
wtoc.com
Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan. Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45. Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and...
WTGS
Lawyer of suspended Chatham Co. manager thinks a severance agreement is near
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders announced legal negotiations to pursue a severance agreement with suspended County Manager Lee Smith just under two weeks ago. Smith's lawyer, Brent Savage, said they still don't know why he was suspended. “He doesn’t know why he was put on suspension,"...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, Savannah City Council members unanimously approved several initiatives to tackle homelessness and affordable housing. The city is going to spend close to $6.5 million to build 38 cottages and 12 residential service buildings on vacant land at Dundee Cottages and the Cove at Dundee.
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. commissioners working on Lee Smith’s severance package
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners still haven’t come to an agreement with Lee Smith’s attorneys on a payment deal for him to leave his position. Chairman Chester Ellis said they’re still working on negotiations on Lee Smith’s severance package. He says next week they’ll be meeting with his attorneys.
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Aug 21 – 27, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. SPRINGHILL SUITES. 105 SPRINGHILL DR STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: TA. Last Inspection Score: 96. Last...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head mayor releases statement after over 350 people face eviction from Lowcountry neighborhood
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Hilton Head is responding to the displacement of over 350 people living in the Chimney Cove neighborhood. Residents say letters were taped to their door a few weeks back that included a message from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office threatening to kick them out if they did not leave by Sept. 13.
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council providing suicide prevention resources, free dental cleanings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help with a mental health crisis – all you have to do is dial 988 to get help anytime of the day, any day of the week. The new nation-wide phone number launched about one month ago. They have hired more workers...
wtoc.com
“It’s so important for us to utilize and exercise our right to vote”: celebrating National Women’s Equality Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “National Women’s equality day marks the 102nd ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, over a century after the start of the union,” said Nina Altschiller with the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia. With this being...
Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
wtoc.com
Women’s Equality Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On this day, 102 years ago, the 19th amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote in the U.S. To mark that occasion every year - today is Women’s Equality Day. Nina Altschiller, President of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, joined...
The Post and Courier
Town of Hilton Head Island asks native islander if he wants to sell his home. He doesn't.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — On an island known for affluence, Robert Singleton Jr. owns something uniquely precious. He lives on a parcel of land so appealing that even the town government has asked about buying it. Showing a visitor around the place, Singleton, 48, stretched a long arm toward...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Savannah
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
Beaufort school system wants to keep evicted children enrolled in school
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School System wants to make sure children of families who are being evicted from a Hilton Head housing development can stay enrolled in school. District leaders said the students who currently live at Chimney Cove apartments will be covered under a federal law that provides schooling […]
I-16, 95 lane closures starting next week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close the following interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects: Daytime Closures: Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. […]
