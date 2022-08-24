Seven candidates file for Forest Lake Area School Board

All three school board members up for reelection have decided not to file for this upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. School board members Alex Keto, Jill Landstrom and Kate Luthner will not run for reelection this year. Luthner is running for state Senate District 32.

As the candidate filing period closed on Tuesday, Aug. 16, eight school board hopefuls filed to run for office: Ashley Bulmer of Forest Lake, Mike Burrell of Wyoming, Jill Christenson of Forest Lake, April Eagan of Ham Lake, Luke Hagglund of Wyoming, Laura Ndirangu of Forest Lake, Todd Proulx of Wyoming, and Curt Rebelein Jr. of East Bethel.

However, candidate Burrell removed himself from the running by the withdrawal deadline on Thursday, Aug. 18, leaving seven candidates running for three school board seats. He withdrew in order to support three candidates: Hagglund, Ndirangu and Rebelein, according to a press release.